NOV Inc. [NOV] gain 1.96% so far this year. What now?

NOV Inc. [NYSE: NOV] price plunged by -0.93 percent to reach at -$0.2. The company report on February 6, 2023 that NOV Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results.

Revenue of $2.07 billion, up 10% sequentially and 37% year-over-year.

Operating Profit of $162 million, up $107 million sequentially and $177 million year-over-year.

A sum of 4192545 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.05M shares. NOV Inc. shares reached a high of $21.65 and dropped to a low of $20.965 until finishing in the latest session at $21.30.

The one-year NOV stock forecast points to a potential upside of 19.62. The average equity rating for NOV stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on NOV Inc. [NOV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NOV shares is $26.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NOV stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for NOV Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 19, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price from $21 to $24. The new note on the price target was released on January 04, 2023, representing the official price target for NOV Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $30, while Raymond James analysts kept a Outperform rating on NOV stock. On November 07, 2022, analysts increased their price target for NOV shares from 16 to 25.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NOV Inc. is set at 0.86, with the Price to Sales ratio for NOV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.58.

NOV Stock Performance Analysis:

NOV Inc. [NOV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.59. With this latest performance, NOV shares dropped by -6.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 21.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 23.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NOV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.44 for NOV Inc. [NOV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.11, while it was recorded at 22.07 for the last single week of trading, and 19.51 for the last 200 days.

Insight into NOV Inc. Fundamentals:

NOV Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

NOV Inc. [NOV] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $7,787 million, or 97.10% of NOV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NOV stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 39,115,992, which is approximately 0.49% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 37,463,356 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $797.97 million in NOV stocks shares; and FIRST EAGLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $791.78 million in NOV stock with ownership of nearly 2.972% of the company’s market capitalization.

212 institutional holders increased their position in NOV Inc. [NYSE:NOV] by around 23,253,109 shares. Additionally, 140 investors decreased positions by around 30,035,111 shares, while 70 investors held positions by with 312,287,193 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 365,575,413 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NOV stock had 81 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,047,515 shares, while 34 institutional investors sold positions of 2,870,776 shares during the same period.