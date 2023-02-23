News Corporation [NWSA] Revenue clocked in at $10.16 billion, down -2.86% YTD: What’s Next?

News Corporation [NASDAQ: NWSA] stock went on a downward path that fall over -3.18% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -6.06%. The company report on February 21, 2023 that News Corp Provides Update on Discussions Regarding Move, Inc.

News Corp today confirmed that it is no longer engaged in discussions with CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSGP) regarding a potential sale of Move, Inc, operator of Realtor.com®.

News Corp will continue to actively assess opportunities to support the Company’s strategy to optimize the value of its Digital Real Estate Services segment and otherwise maximize shareholder value.

Over the last 12 months, NWSA stock dropped by -20.18%. The one-year News Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 30.45. The average equity rating for NWSA stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $10.04 billion, with 576.00 million shares outstanding and 495.38 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.50M shares, NWSA stock reached a trading volume of 4609638 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on News Corporation [NWSA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NWSA shares is $25.42 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NWSA stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Loop Capital have made an estimate for News Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 25, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Loop Capital dropped their target price from $30 to $17. The new note on the price target was released on October 17, 2022, representing the official price target for News Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $21.10, while Macquarie analysts kept a Neutral rating on NWSA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for News Corporation is set at 0.62, with the Price to Sales ratio for NWSA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.99. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.34. Price to Free Cash Flow for NWSA in the course of the last twelve months was 52.03 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

NWSA Stock Performance Analysis:

News Corporation [NWSA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.06. With this latest performance, NWSA shares dropped by -9.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -20.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NWSA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.01 for News Corporation [NWSA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.11, while it was recorded at 18.56 for the last single week of trading, and 17.43 for the last 200 days.

Insight into News Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and News Corporation [NWSA] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.55 and a Gross Margin at +44.03. News Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.00.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.58, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.67.

News Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

NWSA Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NWSA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for News Corporation go to -2.38%.

News Corporation [NWSA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $6,807 million, or 99.10% of NWSA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NWSA stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 71,894,815, which is approximately 4.331% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 55,022,144 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $972.79 million in NWSA stocks shares; and INDEPENDENT FRANCHISE PARTNERS LLP, currently with $476.89 million in NWSA stock with ownership of nearly -1.329% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in News Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 204 institutional holders increased their position in News Corporation [NASDAQ:NWSA] by around 31,306,323 shares. Additionally, 195 investors decreased positions by around 19,699,594 shares, while 78 investors held positions by with 334,025,963 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 385,031,880 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NWSA stock had 73 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,274,347 shares, while 55 institutional investors sold positions of 3,104,507 shares during the same period.