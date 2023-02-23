Matterport Inc. [MTTR] Revenue clocked in at $122.10 million, up 24.64% YTD: What’s Next?

Matterport Inc. [NASDAQ: MTTR] jumped around 0.09 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $3.49 at the close of the session, up 2.65%. The company report on February 22, 2023 that Matterport Announces Record Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2022 Financial Results.

Q4 total revenue rose to a record $41.1 million, above Company guidance.

Q4 subscription revenue rose to a record $19.3 million, above Company guidance.

Matterport Inc. stock is now 24.64% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. MTTR Stock saw the intraday high of $3.57 and lowest of $3.37 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 9.36, which means current price is +37.94% above from all time high which was touched on 02/02/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.10M shares, MTTR reached a trading volume of 4332795 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Matterport Inc. [MTTR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MTTR shares is $5.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MTTR stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Matterport Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on January 23, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research raised their target price to Peer Perform. The new note on the price target was released on August 17, 2022, representing the official price target for Matterport Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $10 to $6, while Wedbush kept a Neutral rating on MTTR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Matterport Inc. is set at 0.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for MTTR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.71.

How has MTTR stock performed recently?

Matterport Inc. [MTTR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.79. With this latest performance, MTTR shares gained by 12.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -24.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -48.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MTTR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.78 for Matterport Inc. [MTTR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.09, while it was recorded at 3.56 for the last single week of trading, and 3.88 for the last 200 days.

Matterport Inc. [MTTR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Matterport Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 11.30 and a Current Ratio set at 11.50.

Earnings analysis for Matterport Inc. [MTTR]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MTTR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Matterport Inc. go to 26.40%.

Insider trade positions for Matterport Inc. [MTTR]

There are presently around $342 million, or 40.80% of MTTR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MTTR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 19,667,971, which is approximately 11.412% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 18,049,262 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $62.99 million in MTTR stocks shares; and DCM INTERNATIONAL VI, LTD., currently with $61.6 million in MTTR stock with ownership of nearly -11.111% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Matterport Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 112 institutional holders increased their position in Matterport Inc. [NASDAQ:MTTR] by around 9,951,484 shares. Additionally, 106 investors decreased positions by around 9,405,856 shares, while 51 investors held positions by with 78,745,355 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 98,102,695 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MTTR stock had 52 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,598,329 shares, while 45 institutional investors sold positions of 5,152,919 shares during the same period.