Matador Resources Company [MTDR] Revenue clocked in at $2.92 billion, down -8.49% YTD: What’s Next?

Matador Resources Company [NYSE: MTDR] loss -9.77% or -5.67 points to close at $52.38 with a heavy trading volume of 5250974 shares. The company report on February 21, 2023 that Matador Resources Company Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results and Provides Operational Update, 2023 Operating Plan and Market Guidance.

Matador Resources Company (NYSE: MTDR) (“Matador” or the “Company”) today reported financial and operating results for the fourth quarter and full year 2022. A slide presentation summarizing the highlights of Matador’s fourth quarter and full year 2022 earnings release and 2023 operating plan is also included on the Company’s website at www.matadorresources.com on the Events and Presentations page under the Investor Relations tab.

It opened the trading session at $54.49, the shares rose to $54.49 and dropped to $50.8501, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for MTDR points out that the company has recorded -11.91% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -27.23% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 968.09K shares, MTDR reached to a volume of 5250974 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Matador Resources Company [MTDR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MTDR shares is $74.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MTDR stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for Matador Resources Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 10, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, MKM Partners raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 21, 2022, representing the official price target for Matador Resources Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $72, while KeyBanc Capital Markets analysts kept a Overweight rating on MTDR stock. On November 19, 2021, analysts increased their price target for MTDR shares from 46 to 53.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Matador Resources Company is set at 3.00, with the Price to Sales ratio for MTDR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.22. Price to Free Cash Flow for MTDR in the course of the last twelve months was 3.54 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

Trading performance analysis for MTDR stock

Matador Resources Company [MTDR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -19.98. With this latest performance, MTDR shares dropped by -16.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 17.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MTDR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.57 for Matador Resources Company [MTDR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 59.56, while it was recorded at 59.05 for the last single week of trading, and 58.18 for the last 200 days.

Matador Resources Company [MTDR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Matador Resources Company [MTDR] shares currently have an operating margin of +53.28 and a Gross Margin at +58.46. Matador Resources Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +31.41.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 36.63, with Return on Assets sitting at 14.45.

Matador Resources Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Matador Resources Company [MTDR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MTDR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Matador Resources Company go to 10.40%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Matador Resources Company [MTDR]

There are presently around $5,444 million, or 92.80% of MTDR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MTDR stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 13,726,498, which is approximately 4.673% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 11,454,049 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $599.96 million in MTDR stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $277.45 million in MTDR stock with ownership of nearly 6.714% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Matador Resources Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 217 institutional holders increased their position in Matador Resources Company [NYSE:MTDR] by around 7,866,691 shares. Additionally, 181 investors decreased positions by around 8,955,671 shares, while 45 investors held positions by with 87,108,110 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 103,930,472 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MTDR stock had 78 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,761,754 shares, while 41 institutional investors sold positions of 2,297,736 shares during the same period.