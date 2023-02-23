Market cap of TEGNA Inc. [TGNA] reaches 4.92B – now what?

TEGNA Inc. [NYSE: TGNA] price surged by 6.02 percent to reach at $1.23. The company report on February 22, 2023 that TEGNA Announces Quarterly Dividend.

TEGNA Inc.’s (NYSE: TGNA) Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of 9.5 cents per share, payable on April 3, 2023, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on March 10, 2023.

A sum of 5195474 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.39M shares. TEGNA Inc. shares reached a high of $21.96 and dropped to a low of $21.35 until finishing in the latest session at $21.65.

The one-year TGNA stock forecast points to a potential upside of 9.79. The average equity rating for TGNA stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on TEGNA Inc. [TGNA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TGNA shares is $24.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TGNA stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for TEGNA Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on May 05, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on April 13, 2022, representing the official price target for TEGNA Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TEGNA Inc. is set at 0.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for TGNA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.57. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.68, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.66. Price to Free Cash Flow for TGNA in the course of the last twelve months was 7.99 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.70.

TGNA Stock Performance Analysis:

TEGNA Inc. [TGNA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.65. With this latest performance, TGNA shares gained by 11.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TGNA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.36 for TEGNA Inc. [TGNA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.27, while it was recorded at 20.67 for the last single week of trading, and 20.70 for the last 200 days.

Insight into TEGNA Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and TEGNA Inc. [TGNA] shares currently have an operating margin of +26.87 and a Gross Margin at +42.27. TEGNA Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.95.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 20.77, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.93.

TEGNA Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

TGNA Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TGNA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for TEGNA Inc. go to 10.00%.

TEGNA Inc. [TGNA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $4,284 million, or 91.00% of TGNA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TGNA stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 27,263,652, which is approximately 5.882% of the company’s market cap and around 0.77% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 23,487,739 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $508.51 million in TGNA stocks shares; and STANDARD GENERAL L.P., currently with $229.78 million in TGNA stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in TEGNA Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Monday and at the time of the Monday reporting period, where 205 institutional holders increased their position in TEGNA Inc. [NYSE:TGNA] by around 19,539,995 shares. Additionally, 131 investors decreased positions by around 21,255,450 shares, while 67 investors held positions by with 157,097,417 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 197,892,862 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TGNA stock had 64 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,815,713 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 2,227,541 shares during the same period.