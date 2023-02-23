Market cap of Sidus Space Inc. [SIDU] reaches 14.39M – now what?

Sidus Space Inc. [NASDAQ: SIDU] stock went on a downward path that fall over -2.97% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 30.40%. The company report on February 22, 2023 that Sidus Space Secures Additional Launches with SpaceX.

Sidus Space nearly doubles contracted launches with SpaceX, joining four additional Transporter missions in 2024 and 2025.

Sidus Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIDU) (“The Company”), a Space-as-a-Service company focused on mission critical hardware manufacturing combined with commercial satellite design, manufacture, launch, and data collection, today announced it has signed an agreement with SpaceX to launch on Transporter missions manifested for 2024 and 2025.

Over the last 12 months, SIDU stock dropped by -88.47%. The one-year Sidus Space Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 83.11. The average equity rating for SIDU stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $14.39 million, with 17.18 million shares outstanding and 9.78 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.53M shares, SIDU stock reached a trading volume of 20647366 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Sidus Space Inc. [SIDU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SIDU shares is $4.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SIDU stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sidus Space Inc. is set at 0.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for SIDU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.62. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.23.

SIDU Stock Performance Analysis:

Sidus Space Inc. [SIDU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 30.40. With this latest performance, SIDU shares dropped by -29.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -72.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -88.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SIDU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.70 for Sidus Space Inc. [SIDU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.9808, while it was recorded at 0.7237 for the last single week of trading, and 2.1284 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Sidus Space Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sidus Space Inc. [SIDU] shares currently have an operating margin of -249.41 and a Gross Margin at -135.20. Sidus Space Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -265.92.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -183.88, with Return on Assets sitting at -39.13.

Sidus Space Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.80 and a Current Ratio set at 4.00.

Sidus Space Inc. [SIDU] Insider Position Details

Positions in Sidus Space Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 10 institutional holders increased their position in Sidus Space Inc. [NASDAQ:SIDU] by around 77,328 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 41,114 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 431,968 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 550,410 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SIDU stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 33,843 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 35,233 shares during the same period.