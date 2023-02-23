Market cap of SatixFy Communications Ltd. [SATX] reaches 114.59M – now what?

SatixFy Communications Ltd. [AMEX: SATX] closed the trading session at $1.30 on 02/22/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.15, while the highest price level was $1.40. The company report on January 13, 2023 that SatixFy Appoints Ido Gur as Its New Chief Executive Officer.

SatixFy Communications Ltd. (“SatixFy”) (NYSE AMERICAN: SATX), a leader in next-generation satellite communication systems based on in-house-developed chipsets, today announced that Mr. Ido Gur has been appointed Chief Executive Officer of SatixFy by the Company’s Board of Directors, replacing Mr. David Ripstein, effective January 15th.

Mr. Gur brings more than 20 years of extensive senior management experience in a range of industries, including telecommunications, mobile, networking, wireless and RF communications. He also brings a wealth of experience with early-stage technology companies, completing a number of exits over the years. Prior to SatixFy, he served as CEO of Saguna, an early-stage edge cloud computing company and led the company to be successfully acquired. He also previously served as CEO and President of VocalTec Communications, at the time a public company listed on Nasdaq, growing the company significantly, bringing it to profitability and ultimately completing a reverse merger with a US-based telecom company. Prior to that he served in ECI in several roles, lastly as Executive for Sales and Marketing, leading ECI to approximately $1B in annual sales.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -83.27 percent and weekly performance of -9.72 percent. The stock has been moved at -86.83 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -82.02 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -96.97 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.01M shares, SATX reached to a volume of 3301769 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about SatixFy Communications Ltd. [SATX]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for SatixFy Communications Ltd. is set at 0.72, with the Price to Sales ratio for SATX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.11.

SATX stock trade performance evaluation

SatixFy Communications Ltd. [SATX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.72. With this latest performance, SATX shares dropped by -82.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -86.83% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SATX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.44 for SatixFy Communications Ltd. [SATX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.4768, while it was recorded at 1.3320 for the last single week of trading.

SatixFy Communications Ltd. [SATX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $15 million, or 22.90% of SATX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SATX stocks are: COHEN & CO FINANCIAL MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 6,150,000, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 55.09% of the total institutional ownership; ATALAYA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, holding 3,950,178 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.13 million in SATX stocks shares; and FRANCISCO PARTNERS MANAGEMENT, LP, currently with $1.06 million in SATX stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

11 institutional holders increased their position in SatixFy Communications Ltd. [AMEX:SATX] by around 10,578,440 shares. Additionally, 31 investors decreased positions by around 17,183,409 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 16,445,518 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 11,316,331 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SATX stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,174,708 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 15,328,031 shares during the same period.