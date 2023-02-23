Market cap of Intuitive Machines Inc. [LUNR] reaches 1.24B – now what?

Intuitive Machines Inc. [NASDAQ: LUNR] traded at a high on 02/22/23, posting a 116.39 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $81.99.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4010344 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Intuitive Machines Inc. stands at 129.79% while the volatility over the past one month is 35.50%.

The market cap for LUNR stock reached $1.24 billion, with 41.22 million shares outstanding and 4.06 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 280.66K shares, LUNR reached a trading volume of 4010344 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Intuitive Machines Inc. [LUNR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LUNR shares is $14.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LUNR stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Intuitive Machines Inc. is set at 11.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for LUNR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 17.85. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

How has LUNR stock performed recently?

Intuitive Machines Inc. [LUNR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 717.45. With this latest performance, LUNR shares gained by 712.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 743.52% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LUNR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 90.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 91.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 90.27 for Intuitive Machines Inc. [LUNR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.37, while it was recorded at 43.62 for the last single week of trading, and 10.64 for the last 200 days.

Intuitive Machines Inc. [LUNR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Intuitive Machines Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.20.

Insider trade positions for Intuitive Machines Inc. [LUNR]

There are presently around $2,306 million, or 84.60% of LUNR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LUNR stocks are: HUDSON BAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP with ownership of 3,100,000, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 10.41% of the total institutional ownership; LMR PARTNERS LLP, holding 2,900,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $237.77 million in LUNR stocks shares; and P SCHOENFELD ASSET MANAGEMENT LP, currently with $222.07 million in LUNR stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Intuitive Machines Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 15 institutional holders increased their position in Intuitive Machines Inc. [NASDAQ:LUNR] by around 2,845,859 shares. Additionally, 14 investors decreased positions by around 2,621,346 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 22,657,757 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 28,124,962 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LUNR stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,986,699 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 2,017,941 shares during the same period.