Market cap of Etsy Inc. [ETSY] reaches 16.22B – now what?

Etsy Inc. [NASDAQ: ETSY] price surged by 2.89 percent to reach at $3.6. The company report on February 22, 2023 that Etsy, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ETSY), which operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect millions of passionate and creative buyers and sellers around the world, today announced financial results for its fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022.

“We are extremely proud of our team’s ability to dramatically improve the Etsy customer experience over the course of 2022,” said Josh Silverman, Etsy, Inc. Chief Executive Officer. “Despite significant macroeconomic headwinds, we maintained the vast majority of our pandemic gains and delivered double digit revenue growth and excellent profitability for the year. We believe our strong and steady performance proves the relevancy of our “Right to Win” strategy, the focus and investment discipline of our teams, and the resiliency of our business model. Etsy truly stands for something different.”.

A sum of 4776217 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.75M shares. Etsy Inc. shares reached a high of $129.249 and dropped to a low of $124.435 until finishing in the latest session at $128.45.

The one-year ETSY stock forecast points to a potential upside of 1.74. The average equity rating for ETSY stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Etsy Inc. [ETSY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ETSY shares is $130.72 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ETSY stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Etsy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 27, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research raised their target price to Peer Perform. The new note on the price target was released on January 05, 2023, representing the official price target for Etsy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $160, while Needham analysts kept a Buy rating on ETSY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Etsy Inc. is set at 6.64, with the Price to Sales ratio for ETSY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.55. Price to Free Cash Flow for ETSY in the course of the last twelve months was 23.94 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.70.

ETSY Stock Performance Analysis:

Etsy Inc. [ETSY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.96. With this latest performance, ETSY shares dropped by -7.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 23.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 0.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ETSY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.16 for Etsy Inc. [ETSY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 131.23, while it was recorded at 131.11 for the last single week of trading, and 107.09 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Etsy Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Etsy Inc. [ETSY] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.57 and a Gross Margin at +71.90. Etsy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +21.19.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 71.99, with Return on Assets sitting at 15.83.

Etsy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

ETSY Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ETSY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Etsy Inc. go to -1.70%.

Etsy Inc. [ETSY] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $15,662 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ETSY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 13,892,541, which is approximately 0.424% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 11,464,130 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.47 billion in ETSY stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $989.93 million in ETSY stock with ownership of nearly 16.226% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Etsy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 396 institutional holders increased their position in Etsy Inc. [NASDAQ:ETSY] by around 14,596,538 shares. Additionally, 338 investors decreased positions by around 14,825,609 shares, while 102 investors held positions by with 92,511,436 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 121,933,583 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ETSY stock had 141 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,808,812 shares, while 68 institutional investors sold positions of 2,224,867 shares during the same period.