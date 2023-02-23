Market cap of Cenntro Electric Group Limited [CENN] reaches 147.38M – now what?

Cenntro Electric Group Limited [NASDAQ: CENN] loss -8.31% or -0.05 points to close at $0.56 with a heavy trading volume of 3603181 shares. The company report on February 6, 2023 that Cenntro Begins Production of Battery Packs in United States and Germany Facilities.

Initial Packs to be Installed in Metro Vehicle Line and Incorporate LFP Battery Cells and Proprietary Battery Management Technologies.

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ: CENN), a leading EV technology company with advanced, market-validated electric commercial vehicles, today announced that it has begun to assemble and produce battery packs using lithium iron phosphate (“LFP”) battery cells and Cenntro’s proprietary battery management technologies. The battery packs are being assembled at Cenntro’s Freehold, NJ facility and the Herne Plant in Germany.

It opened the trading session at $0.6117, the shares rose to $0.6189 and dropped to $0.5564, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CENN points out that the company has recorded -58.43% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -115.38% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 6.99M shares, CENN reached to a volume of 3603181 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Cenntro Electric Group Limited [CENN]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cenntro Electric Group Limited is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for CENN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 13.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.69.

Trading performance analysis for CENN stock

Cenntro Electric Group Limited [CENN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -17.00. With this latest performance, CENN shares dropped by -0.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -58.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -58.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CENN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.76 for Cenntro Electric Group Limited [CENN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5323, while it was recorded at 0.6141 for the last single week of trading, and 1.1370 for the last 200 days.

Cenntro Electric Group Limited [CENN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cenntro Electric Group Limited [CENN] shares currently have an operating margin of -191.89 and a Gross Margin at +2.73. Cenntro Electric Group Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -191.47.

Cenntro Electric Group Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 12.60 and a Current Ratio set at 13.90.

An analysis of insider ownership at Cenntro Electric Group Limited [CENN]

There are presently around $13 million, or 8.30% of CENN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CENN stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 9,589,501, which is approximately 1.722% of the company’s market cap and around 38.29% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 4,400,987 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.45 million in CENN stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $1.06 million in CENN stock with ownership of nearly 11.541% of the company’s market capitalization.

42 institutional holders increased their position in Cenntro Electric Group Limited [NASDAQ:CENN] by around 2,983,921 shares. Additionally, 34 investors decreased positions by around 715,317 shares, while 25 investors held positions by with 19,928,431 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 23,627,669 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CENN stock had 14 new institutional investments in for a total of 652,302 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 314,043 shares during the same period.