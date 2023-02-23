Market Analysts see Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [EPD] gaining to $27. Time to buy?

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [NYSE: EPD] loss -0.42% or -0.11 points to close at $25.85 with a heavy trading volume of 3634593 shares. The company report on February 22, 2023 that Enterprise to Participate in Investor Conferences.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE: EPD) announced today it will participate in meetings with investors at the following conferences:.

THRIVE Energy Conference by Daniel Energy Partners, Thursday, February 23, 2023;.

It opened the trading session at $25.81, the shares rose to $26.02 and dropped to $25.655, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for EPD points out that the company has recorded -3.15% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -13.63% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 5.14M shares, EPD reached to a volume of 3634593 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [EPD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EPD shares is $31.72 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EPD stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 09, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 09, 2022, representing the official price target for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $29, while Tudor Pickering Holt & Co. analysts kept a Hold rating on EPD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. is set at 0.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for EPD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.02. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.08. Price to Free Cash Flow for EPD in the course of the last twelve months was 18.33 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

Trading performance analysis for EPD stock

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [EPD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.86. With this latest performance, EPD shares dropped by -0.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 10.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EPD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.01 for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [EPD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 25.22, while it was recorded at 26.33 for the last single week of trading, and 25.51 for the last 200 days.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [EPD]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [EPD] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.07 and a Gross Margin at +11.49. Enterprise Products Partners L.P.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.44.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [EPD]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EPD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. go to 8.60%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [EPD]

There are presently around $14,857 million, or 27.20% of EPD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EPD stocks are: MARQUARD & BAHLS AG with ownership of 36,947,247, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 32.63% of the total institutional ownership; ALPS ADVISORS INC, holding 27,987,437 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $723.48 million in EPD stocks shares; and BLACKSTONE INC., currently with $665.36 million in EPD stock with ownership of nearly -46.703% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 575 institutional holders increased their position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [NYSE:EPD] by around 40,912,327 shares. Additionally, 363 investors decreased positions by around 46,873,451 shares, while 324 investors held positions by with 486,960,928 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 574,746,706 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EPD stock had 125 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,143,332 shares, while 72 institutional investors sold positions of 4,459,497 shares during the same period.