Market Analysts see Caesars Entertainment Inc. [CZR] gaining to $68. Time to buy?

Caesars Entertainment Inc. [NASDAQ: CZR] closed the trading session at $53.99 on 02/22/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $51.0701, while the highest price level was $54.31. The company report on February 21, 2023 that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc., (NASDAQ: CZR) (“Caesars,” “CZR,” “CEI” or “the Company”) today reported operating results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 29.78 percent and weekly performance of 1.31 percent. The stock has been moved at 20.95 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 7.25 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 8.02 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.06M shares, CZR reached to a volume of 5188256 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Caesars Entertainment Inc. [CZR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CZR shares is $67.69 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CZR stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Caesars Entertainment Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 24, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities dropped their target price from $60 to $55. The new note on the price target was released on December 14, 2022, representing the official price target for Caesars Entertainment Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $51, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Equal-Weight rating on CZR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Caesars Entertainment Inc. is set at 2.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for CZR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.08. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.01, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.45.

CZR stock trade performance evaluation

Caesars Entertainment Inc. [CZR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.31. With this latest performance, CZR shares gained by 7.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -31.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CZR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.26 for Caesars Entertainment Inc. [CZR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 48.74, while it was recorded at 52.82 for the last single week of trading, and 45.66 for the last 200 days.

Caesars Entertainment Inc. [CZR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Caesars Entertainment Inc. [CZR] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.83 and a Gross Margin at +39.68. Caesars Entertainment Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -10.33.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -20.83, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.66.

Caesars Entertainment Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Caesars Entertainment Inc. [CZR] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CZR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Caesars Entertainment Inc. go to 27.50%.

Caesars Entertainment Inc. [CZR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $11,488 million, or 96.50% of CZR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CZR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 22,779,060, which is approximately 2.109% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, holding 20,900,743 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.13 billion in CZR stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $1.11 billion in CZR stock with ownership of nearly 7.571% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Caesars Entertainment Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 277 institutional holders increased their position in Caesars Entertainment Inc. [NASDAQ:CZR] by around 26,528,784 shares. Additionally, 238 investors decreased positions by around 18,132,175 shares, while 42 investors held positions by with 168,125,356 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 212,786,315 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CZR stock had 95 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,205,548 shares, while 63 institutional investors sold positions of 3,838,401 shares during the same period.