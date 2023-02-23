Market Analysts see AbbVie Inc. [ABBV] gaining to $153. Time to buy?

AbbVie Inc. [NYSE: ABBV] surged by $0.69 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $153.02 during the day while it closed the day at $152.00. The company report on February 16, 2023 that AbbVie Declares Quarterly Dividend.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The board of directors of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE: ABBV) today declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.48 per share.

The cash dividend is payable May 15, 2023, to stockholders of record at the close of business on April 14, 2023.

AbbVie Inc. stock has also loss -1.13% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ABBV stock has declined by -0.11% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 7.16% and lost -5.95% year-on date.

The market cap for ABBV stock reached $265.65 billion, with 1.77 billion shares outstanding and 1.77 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.54M shares, ABBV reached a trading volume of 7367933 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about AbbVie Inc. [ABBV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ABBV shares is $162.84 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ABBV stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

SVB Securities have made an estimate for AbbVie Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on February 10, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on November 18, 2022, representing the official price target for AbbVie Inc. stock. On August 01, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for ABBV shares from 178 to 162.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AbbVie Inc. is set at 2.94, with the Price to Sales ratio for ABBV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.59. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 16.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.80. Price to Free Cash Flow for ABBV in the course of the last twelve months was 21.16 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

ABBV stock trade performance evaluation

AbbVie Inc. [ABBV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.13. With this latest performance, ABBV shares gained by 1.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ABBV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.50 for AbbVie Inc. [ABBV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 155.24, while it was recorded at 151.30 for the last single week of trading, and 149.00 for the last 200 days.

AbbVie Inc. [ABBV]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AbbVie Inc. [ABBV] shares currently have an operating margin of +38.93 and a Gross Margin at +71.67. AbbVie Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +20.29.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 72.15, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.26.

AbbVie Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for AbbVie Inc. [ABBV] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ABBV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for AbbVie Inc. go to -2.50%.

AbbVie Inc. [ABBV]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $189,342 million, or 70.90% of ABBV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ABBV stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 158,317,552, which is approximately 1.471% of the company’s market cap and around 0.11% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 138,702,758 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $21.08 billion in ABBV stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $11.87 billion in ABBV stock with ownership of nearly 0.752% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AbbVie Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 1,533 institutional holders increased their position in AbbVie Inc. [NYSE:ABBV] by around 55,595,380 shares. Additionally, 1,392 investors decreased positions by around 35,930,390 shares, while 357 investors held positions by with 1,154,143,079 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,245,668,849 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ABBV stock had 316 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,345,852 shares, while 100 institutional investors sold positions of 5,153,379 shares during the same period.