Magna International Inc. [MGA] stock Initiated by Barclays analyst, price target now $60

Magna International Inc. [NYSE: MGA] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.74% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -0.09%. The company report on February 15, 2023 that Magna Announces New Facility and Expands in Five Other Locations Across Ontario to Support New Business.

Over the last 12 months, MGA stock dropped by -27.91%. The one-year Magna International Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 14.47. The average equity rating for MGA stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $15.90 billion, with 287.90 million shares outstanding and 285.49 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.20M shares, MGA stock reached a trading volume of 3683929 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Magna International Inc. [MGA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MGA shares is $65.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MGA stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Magna International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on February 15, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price from $65 to $74. The new note on the price target was released on February 01, 2023, representing the official price target for Magna International Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $76 to $69, while TD Securities kept a Hold rating on MGA stock. On January 09, 2023, analysts decreased their price target for MGA shares from 102 to 72.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Magna International Inc. is set at 2.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for MGA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.87. Price to Free Cash Flow for MGA in the course of the last twelve months was 41.63 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

MGA Stock Performance Analysis:

Magna International Inc. [MGA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.09. With this latest performance, MGA shares dropped by -14.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -27.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MGA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.91 for Magna International Inc. [MGA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 60.28, while it was recorded at 56.17 for the last single week of trading, and 58.57 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Magna International Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Magna International Inc. [MGA] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.16 and a Gross Margin at +8.54. Magna International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.56.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.18, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.07.

Magna International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

MGA Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MGA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Magna International Inc. go to 23.50%.

Magna International Inc. [MGA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $9,976 million, or 72.20% of MGA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MGA stocks are: ROYAL BANK OF CANADA with ownership of 15,973,323, which is approximately -7.623% of the company’s market cap and around 1.60% of the total institutional ownership; BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/, holding 9,969,560 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $556.4 million in MGA stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $535.45 million in MGA stock with ownership of nearly 1.132% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Magna International Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Friday and at the time of the Friday reporting period, where 177 institutional holders increased their position in Magna International Inc. [NYSE:MGA] by around 14,767,524 shares. Additionally, 227 investors decreased positions by around 10,858,354 shares, while 69 investors held positions by with 153,119,645 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 178,745,523 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MGA stock had 69 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,349,086 shares, while 47 institutional investors sold positions of 836,440 shares during the same period.