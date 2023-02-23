JMP Securities lifts Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. [SBRA] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. [NASDAQ: SBRA] loss -1.81% on the last trading session, reaching $12.47 price per share at the time. The company report on February 21, 2023 that Sabra Reports Fourth Quarter 2022 Results.

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (“Sabra,” the “Company” or “we”) (Nasdaq: SBRA) today announced its results of operations for the fourth quarter of 2022.

Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. represents 230.98 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $2.89 billion with the latest information. SBRA stock price has been found in the range of $12.23 to $13.49.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.78M shares, SBRA reached a trading volume of 4405426 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. [SBRA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SBRA shares is $14.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SBRA stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JMP Securities have made an estimate for Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on December 13, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities dropped their target price from $15 to $13. The new note on the price target was released on November 14, 2022, representing the official price target for Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $13, while Robert W. Baird analysts kept a Neutral rating on SBRA stock. On June 30, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for SBRA shares from 15 to 14.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. is set at 0.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for SBRA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.85. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.90, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.11.

Trading performance analysis for SBRA stock

Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. [SBRA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.74. With this latest performance, SBRA shares dropped by -6.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SBRA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.89 for Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. [SBRA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.95, while it was recorded at 12.85 for the last single week of trading, and 13.64 for the last 200 days.

Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. [SBRA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. [SBRA] shares currently have an operating margin of +38.37 and a Gross Margin at +44.98. Sabra Health Care REIT Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -18.10.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3.10, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.76.

Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. [SBRA]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SBRA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. go to 7.30%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. [SBRA]

There are presently around $2,575 million, or 89.90% of SBRA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SBRA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 35,435,833, which is approximately -0.262% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 32,732,193 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $408.17 million in SBRA stocks shares; and PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL GROUP INC, currently with $193.8 million in SBRA stock with ownership of nearly 0.081% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 168 institutional holders increased their position in Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. [NASDAQ:SBRA] by around 17,396,749 shares. Additionally, 152 investors decreased positions by around 15,938,629 shares, while 67 investors held positions by with 173,158,289 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 206,493,667 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SBRA stock had 54 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,362,926 shares, while 47 institutional investors sold positions of 6,640,850 shares during the same period.