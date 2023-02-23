Goldman slashes price target on Raytheon Technologies Corporation [RTX] – find out why.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation [NYSE: RTX] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.14% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -0.85%. The company report on February 17, 2023 that Raytheon Technologies secures $135M IDIQ award for C-130 NP2000 propeller system.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The U.S. Air Force Life Cycle Management Center recently contracted Raytheon Technologies’ (NYSE: RTX) Collins Aerospace business to continue producing new, advanced propellers for C-130 aircraft.

The $135M contract will allow Collins to manufacture and support new NP2000 propeller systems, including the electronic control system and spares.

Over the last 12 months, RTX stock rose by 7.65%. The one-year Raytheon Technologies Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 7.26. The average equity rating for RTX stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $146.46 billion, with 1.47 billion shares outstanding and 1.45 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.43M shares, RTX stock reached a trading volume of 4487476 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Raytheon Technologies Corporation [RTX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RTX shares is $108.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RTX stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Raytheon Technologies Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 13, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on December 08, 2022, representing the official price target for Raytheon Technologies Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $85, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Neutral rating on RTX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Raytheon Technologies Corporation is set at 1.93, with the Price to Sales ratio for RTX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.27. Price to Free Cash Flow for RTX in the course of the last twelve months was 83.60 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

RTX Stock Performance Analysis:

Raytheon Technologies Corporation [RTX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.85. With this latest performance, RTX shares gained by 4.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 7.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RTX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.58 for Raytheon Technologies Corporation [RTX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 99.17, while it was recorded at 101.02 for the last single week of trading, and 93.74 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Raytheon Technologies Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Raytheon Technologies Corporation [RTX] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.89 and a Gross Margin at +20.38. Raytheon Technologies Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.78.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.16, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.26.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

RTX Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RTX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Raytheon Technologies Corporation go to 13.40%.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation [RTX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $119,785 million, or 80.90% of RTX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RTX stocks are: STATE STREET CORP with ownership of 125,881,576, which is approximately -2.378% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 124,014,262 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $12.46 billion in RTX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $10.17 billion in RTX stock with ownership of nearly 2.885% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Raytheon Technologies Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 1,298 institutional holders increased their position in Raytheon Technologies Corporation [NYSE:RTX] by around 41,994,711 shares. Additionally, 933 investors decreased positions by around 32,170,761 shares, while 309 investors held positions by with 1,117,607,688 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,191,773,160 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RTX stock had 295 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,322,196 shares, while 98 institutional investors sold positions of 3,908,420 shares during the same period.