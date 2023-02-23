Genworth Financial Inc. [GNW] moved down -1.48: Why It’s Important

Genworth Financial Inc. [NYSE: GNW] closed the trading session at $6.00 on 02/22/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $5.95, while the highest price level was $6.20. The company report on February 16, 2023 that Genworth Financial Receives Ratings Upgrades from S&P Global.

Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE: GNW) today announced that S&P Global Ratings (S&P) has upgraded the Genworth Financial, Inc. and Genworth Holdings, Inc. issuer credit ratings from B+ to BB-. The outlook for the ratings is stable.

“The upgrade from S&P reflects significant progress against our strategic priorities that resulted in a strong liquidity profile and healthy balance sheet,” said Tom McInerney, Genworth President and CEO. “This enhanced financial flexibility enables us to invest in growth initiatives and continue returning capital to our shareholders.”.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 13.42 percent and weekly performance of -3.85 percent. The stock has been moved at 38.89 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 10.50 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 27.66 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.12M shares, GNW reached to a volume of 4973975 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Genworth Financial Inc. [GNW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GNW shares is $5.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GNW stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Genworth Financial Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on September 23, 2016. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Compass Point dropped their target price from $5.50 to $5.25. The new note on the price target was released on May 05, 2016, representing the official price target for Genworth Financial Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $7.50 to $5.50, while Compass Point kept a Buy rating on GNW stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Genworth Financial Inc. is set at 0.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for GNW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.17. Price to Free Cash Flow for GNW in the course of the last twelve months was 5.43.

GNW stock trade performance evaluation

Genworth Financial Inc. [GNW] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.85. With this latest performance, GNW shares gained by 10.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 38.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 42.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GNW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.00 for Genworth Financial Inc. [GNW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.46, while it was recorded at 6.19 for the last single week of trading, and 4.48 for the last 200 days.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Genworth Financial Inc. [GNW] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GNW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Genworth Financial Inc. go to 5.00%.

Genworth Financial Inc. [GNW]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,333 million, or 80.50% of GNW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GNW stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 73,187,895, which is approximately -0.509% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 57,500,489 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $345.0 million in GNW stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $143.51 million in GNW stock with ownership of nearly 18.675% of the company’s market capitalization.

132 institutional holders increased their position in Genworth Financial Inc. [NYSE:GNW] by around 24,366,369 shares. Additionally, 142 investors decreased positions by around 21,692,081 shares, while 67 investors held positions by with 342,801,468 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 388,859,918 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GNW stock had 39 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,041,827 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 1,299,231 shares during the same period.