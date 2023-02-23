Fortinet Inc. [FTNT] stock Initiated by Goldman analyst, price target now $73

Fortinet Inc. [NASDAQ: FTNT] surged by $0.5 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $61.25 during the day while it closed the day at $60.21. The company report on February 22, 2023 that FortiGuard Labs Reports Destructive Wiper Malware Increases Over 50%.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Adversarial Supply Chains Strengthen in Complexity and Sophistication to Counter Evolving Defenses.

Fortinet Inc. stock has also loss -1.60% of its value over the past 7 days. However, FTNT stock has inclined by 15.46% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 19.65% and gained 23.15% year-on date.

The market cap for FTNT stock reached $47.62 billion, with 786.20 million shares outstanding and 633.43 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.37M shares, FTNT reached a trading volume of 5653691 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Fortinet Inc. [FTNT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FTNT shares is $69.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FTNT stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Fortinet Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 14, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on February 08, 2023, representing the official price target for Fortinet Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $66, while Loop Capital analysts kept a Buy rating on FTNT stock. On February 02, 2023, analysts decreased their price target for FTNT shares from 58 to 57.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fortinet Inc. is set at 2.00, with the Price to Sales ratio for FTNT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.78. Price to Free Cash Flow for FTNT in the course of the last twelve months was 43.20 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

FTNT stock trade performance evaluation

Fortinet Inc. [FTNT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.60. With this latest performance, FTNT shares gained by 19.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 19.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -1.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FTNT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.89 for Fortinet Inc. [FTNT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 52.53, while it was recorded at 60.95 for the last single week of trading, and 53.81 for the last 200 days.

Fortinet Inc. [FTNT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Fortinet Inc. [FTNT] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.85 and a Gross Margin at +75.44. Fortinet Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +19.41.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 342.85, with Return on Assets sitting at 14.12.

Fortinet Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Fortinet Inc. [FTNT] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FTNT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Fortinet Inc. go to 18.97%.

Fortinet Inc. [FTNT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $31,797 million, or 67.80% of FTNT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FTNT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 67,373,952, which is approximately 0.412% of the company’s market cap and around 12.00% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 50,585,364 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.05 billion in FTNT stocks shares; and ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L.P., currently with $1.6 billion in FTNT stock with ownership of nearly 14.982% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Fortinet Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 454 institutional holders increased their position in Fortinet Inc. [NASDAQ:FTNT] by around 56,127,123 shares. Additionally, 465 investors decreased positions by around 40,589,967 shares, while 127 investors held positions by with 431,386,223 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 528,103,313 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FTNT stock had 151 new institutional investments in for a total of 18,890,564 shares, while 79 institutional investors sold positions of 6,682,050 shares during the same period.