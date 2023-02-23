For Overstock.com Inc. [OSTK], Analyst sees a rise to $23. What next?

Overstock.com Inc. [NASDAQ: OSTK] plunged by -$0.53 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $21.3498 during the day while it closed the day at $20.53. The company report on February 22, 2023 that Overstock Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results.

Delivered Q4 and Full Year Gross Margin in line with committed target despite elevated promotions in a highly competitive landscape.

Strong sales performance during Cyber 5 in strategically positioned relevant giftable inventory.

Overstock.com Inc. stock has also loss -6.60% of its value over the past 7 days. However, OSTK stock has declined by -15.13% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -24.85% and gained 6.04% year-on date.

The market cap for OSTK stock reached $937.19 million, with 45.71 million shares outstanding and 45.27 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.37M shares, OSTK reached a trading volume of 4240381 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Overstock.com Inc. [OSTK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OSTK shares is $40.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OSTK stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Overstock.com Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on February 08, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on January 13, 2023, representing the official price target for Overstock.com Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Overstock.com Inc. is set at 1.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for OSTK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.39. Price to Free Cash Flow for OSTK in the course of the last twelve months was 24.79 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.00.

OSTK stock trade performance evaluation

Overstock.com Inc. [OSTK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.60. With this latest performance, OSTK shares dropped by -7.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -24.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -48.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OSTK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.58 for Overstock.com Inc. [OSTK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.21, while it was recorded at 21.67 for the last single week of trading, and 25.77 for the last 200 days.

Overstock.com Inc. [OSTK]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Overstock.com Inc. [OSTK] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.03 and a Gross Margin at +21.99. Overstock.com Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.64.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 27.79, with Return on Assets sitting at 16.39.

Overstock.com Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Overstock.com Inc. [OSTK]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $635 million, or 63.70% of OSTK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OSTK stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 4,586,638, which is approximately 2.365% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 4,215,438 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $86.54 million in OSTK stocks shares; and INVESCO LTD., currently with $53.61 million in OSTK stock with ownership of nearly -1.349% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Overstock.com Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 120 institutional holders increased their position in Overstock.com Inc. [NASDAQ:OSTK] by around 4,795,162 shares. Additionally, 100 investors decreased positions by around 2,409,097 shares, while 31 investors held positions by with 23,726,534 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 30,930,793 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OSTK stock had 46 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,665,882 shares, while 34 institutional investors sold positions of 719,443 shares during the same period.