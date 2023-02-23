For CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. [CRWD], Analyst sees a rise to $141. What next?

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: CRWD] price surged by 4.63 percent to reach at $5.2. The company report on February 16, 2023 that CrowdStrike Ranked #1 in Worldwide Modern Endpoint Security Market Shares for Third Consecutive Time.

According to IDC, CrowdStrike had largest increases in endpoint revenue and market shares out of 26 vendors in the report.

CrowdStrike also named a winner for 2023 SE Labs Award for Best EDR for third consecutive time.

A sum of 5230470 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 5.42M shares. CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. shares reached a high of $118.31 and dropped to a low of $113.12 until finishing in the latest session at $117.63.

The one-year CRWD stock forecast points to a potential upside of 29.51. The average equity rating for CRWD stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. [CRWD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CRWD shares is $166.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CRWD stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 14, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on January 24, 2023, representing the official price target for CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $150 to $115, while Deutsche Bank kept a Hold rating on CRWD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. is set at 5.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for CRWD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 13.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 20.93, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.44. Price to Free Cash Flow for CRWD in the course of the last twelve months was 44.73 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.80.

CRWD Stock Performance Analysis:

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. [CRWD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.13. With this latest performance, CRWD shares gained by 10.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -36.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -28.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CRWD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.77 for CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. [CRWD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 107.46, while it was recorded at 115.99 for the last single week of trading, and 150.76 for the last 200 days.

Insight into CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. [CRWD] shares currently have an operating margin of -9.39 and a Gross Margin at +73.45. CrowdStrike Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -16.18.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -24.76, with Return on Assets sitting at -7.39.

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

CRWD Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CRWD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. go to 58.90%.

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. [CRWD] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $18,146 million, or 76.20% of CRWD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CRWD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 14,008,334, which is approximately 5.775% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 13,412,916 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.58 billion in CRWD stocks shares; and CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, currently with $721.88 million in CRWD stock with ownership of nearly 147.609% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 518 institutional holders increased their position in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:CRWD] by around 25,027,210 shares. Additionally, 553 investors decreased positions by around 25,517,509 shares, while 111 investors held positions by with 103,721,441 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 154,266,160 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CRWD stock had 139 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,337,957 shares, while 208 institutional investors sold positions of 6,961,134 shares during the same period.