For CNX Resources Corporation [CNX], Analyst sees a rise to $19. What next?

CNX Resources Corporation [NYSE: CNX] price surged by 1.62 percent to reach at $0.24. The company report on February 9, 2023 that CNX Announces Proved Reserves of 9.81 Tcfe.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

CNX Resources Corporation (NYSE: CNX) (“CNX” or “the company”) announced today its year-end reserves update as of December 31, 2022.

Increased proved developed reserves by 5%, or 315 Bcfe, to 6,221 Bcfe.

A sum of 4598990 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.00M shares. CNX Resources Corporation shares reached a high of $15.31 and dropped to a low of $14.71 until finishing in the latest session at $15.02.

The one-year CNX stock forecast points to a potential upside of 22.74. The average equity rating for CNX stock is currently 3.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on CNX Resources Corporation [CNX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CNX shares is $19.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CNX stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for CNX Resources Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 10, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities dropped their target price from $25 to $23. The new note on the price target was released on September 19, 2022, representing the official price target for CNX Resources Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $25, while Scotiabank analysts kept a Sector Perform rating on CNX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CNX Resources Corporation is set at 0.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for CNX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.90, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.12. Price to Free Cash Flow for CNX in the course of the last twelve months was 4.00 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

CNX Stock Performance Analysis:

CNX Resources Corporation [CNX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.94. With this latest performance, CNX shares dropped by -9.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CNX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.48 for CNX Resources Corporation [CNX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.29, while it was recorded at 15.60 for the last single week of trading, and 17.49 for the last 200 days.

Insight into CNX Resources Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CNX Resources Corporation [CNX] shares currently have an operating margin of +66.40 and a Gross Margin at +71.05. CNX Resources Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.62.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.27, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.71.

CNX Resources Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

CNX Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CNX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CNX Resources Corporation go to 41.60%.

CNX Resources Corporation [CNX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,480 million, or 97.50% of CNX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CNX stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 21,816,982, which is approximately -4.347% of the company’s market cap and around 3.19% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 17,977,737 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $270.03 million in CNX stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $213.41 million in CNX stock with ownership of nearly -4.299% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CNX Resources Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 138 institutional holders increased their position in CNX Resources Corporation [NYSE:CNX] by around 9,134,759 shares. Additionally, 174 investors decreased positions by around 17,572,952 shares, while 40 investors held positions by with 138,393,818 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 165,101,529 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CNX stock had 44 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,391,139 shares, while 37 institutional investors sold positions of 4,071,163 shares during the same period.