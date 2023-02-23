EOG Resources Inc. [EOG] stock Initiated by Wells Fargo analyst, price target now $167

EOG Resources Inc. [NYSE: EOG] loss -1.39% or -1.66 points to close at $117.57 with a heavy trading volume of 3771794 shares. The company report on February 8, 2023 that EOG Resources Appoints Lynn A. Dugle to Board of Directors.

­– Announces James C. Day Planned Retirement from Board of Directors.

EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG) today announced the appointment of Lynn A. Dugle to its Board of Directors, effective March 1, 2023. Dugle served as Chief Executive Officer of Engility Holdings, a publicly traded engineering and technology consulting company, from 2016 until the sale of the company in 2019. Dugle previously served more than a decade in senior management positions at Raytheon Company, including Vice President, Engineering, Technology and Quality, and President of Intelligence, Information and Services. Before joining Raytheon in 2004, Dugle held international and officer-level positions with ADC Telecommunications. Dugle began her career at Texas Instruments.

It opened the trading session at $118.89, the shares rose to $120.845 and dropped to $116.79, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for EOG points out that the company has recorded 1.30% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -30.69% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.44M shares, EOG reached to a volume of 3771794 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about EOG Resources Inc. [EOG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EOG shares is $154.79 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EOG stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for EOG Resources Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 25, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Mizuho raised their target price from $155 to $160. The new note on the price target was released on January 10, 2023, representing the official price target for EOG Resources Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for EOG Resources Inc. is set at 4.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for EOG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.92. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.49. Price to Free Cash Flow for EOG in the course of the last twelve months was 13.83 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

Trading performance analysis for EOG stock

EOG Resources Inc. [EOG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.69. With this latest performance, EOG shares dropped by -12.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 10.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EOG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.87 for EOG Resources Inc. [EOG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 128.03, while it was recorded at 121.78 for the last single week of trading, and 124.37 for the last 200 days.

EOG Resources Inc. [EOG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and EOG Resources Inc. [EOG] shares currently have an operating margin of +36.93 and a Gross Margin at +44.80. EOG Resources Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +23.58.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 21.96, with Return on Assets sitting at 12.60.

EOG Resources Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

EOG Resources Inc. [EOG]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EOG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for EOG Resources Inc. go to 20.23%.

An analysis of insider ownership at EOG Resources Inc. [EOG]

There are presently around $62,246 million, or 89.00% of EOG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EOG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 54,345,772, which is approximately 1.445% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 45,696,518 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.37 billion in EOG stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $4.15 billion in EOG stock with ownership of nearly 3.541% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in EOG Resources Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 740 institutional holders increased their position in EOG Resources Inc. [NYSE:EOG] by around 42,998,781 shares. Additionally, 577 investors decreased positions by around 29,661,699 shares, while 146 investors held positions by with 456,773,845 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 529,434,325 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EOG stock had 200 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,002,669 shares, while 84 institutional investors sold positions of 3,180,593 shares during the same period.