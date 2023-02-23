Enbridge Inc. [ENB] Stock trading around $37.80 per share: What’s Next?

Enbridge Inc. [NYSE: ENB] loss -0.74% on the last trading session, reaching $37.80 price per share at the time. The company report on February 22, 2023 that The Case for Canadian Liquefied Natural Gas.

Enbridge

Germany, Japan, South Korea… they’re knocking on our door. The world wants Canada’s energy, specifically Canadian liquified natural gas (LNG), as countries shift away from Russian imports.

Enbridge Inc. represents 2.02 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $77.08 billion with the latest information. ENB stock price has been found in the range of $37.53 to $38.46.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.47M shares, ENB reached a trading volume of 6882196 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Enbridge Inc. [ENB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ENB shares is $44.52 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ENB stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Enbridge Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 08, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on January 25, 2023, representing the official price target for Enbridge Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Enbridge Inc. is set at 0.77, with the Price to Sales ratio for ENB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.95. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.31.

Trading performance analysis for ENB stock

Enbridge Inc. [ENB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.95. With this latest performance, ENB shares dropped by -9.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ENB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.86 for Enbridge Inc. [ENB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 40.03, while it was recorded at 38.69 for the last single week of trading, and 41.28 for the last 200 days.

Enbridge Inc. [ENB]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Enbridge Inc. [ENB] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.66 and a Gross Margin at +31.14. Enbridge Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.62.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.98, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.72.

Enbridge Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Enbridge Inc. [ENB]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ENB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Enbridge Inc. go to 3.50%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Enbridge Inc. [ENB]

There are presently around $38,658 million, or 70.50% of ENB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ENB stocks are: ROYAL BANK OF CANADA with ownership of 135,761,993, which is approximately -15.242% of the company’s market cap and around 9.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 75,139,843 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.84 billion in ENB stocks shares; and GQG PARTNERS LLC, currently with $2.41 billion in ENB stock with ownership of nearly 13.345% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Enbridge Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Friday and at the time of the Friday reporting period, where 597 institutional holders increased their position in Enbridge Inc. [NYSE:ENB] by around 74,573,282 shares. Additionally, 495 investors decreased positions by around 72,993,757 shares, while 213 investors held positions by with 875,128,451 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,022,695,490 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ENB stock had 134 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,751,605 shares, while 85 institutional investors sold positions of 6,470,960 shares during the same period.