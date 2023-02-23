Edwards Lifesciences Corporation [EW] Is Currently -0.16 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation [NYSE: EW] loss -0.16% or -0.12 points to close at $75.43 with a heavy trading volume of 4271744 shares. The company report on January 31, 2023 that EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER RESULTS.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE: EW) today reported financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2022.

It opened the trading session at $75.58, the shares rose to $76.56 and dropped to $75.35, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for EW points out that the company has recorded -21.32% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -12.36% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 4.02M shares, EW reached to a volume of 4271744 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Edwards Lifesciences Corporation [EW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EW shares is $88.52 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EW stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Edwards Lifesciences Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on February 06, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Bernstein dropped their target price from $95 to $66. The new note on the price target was released on January 31, 2023, representing the official price target for Edwards Lifesciences Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $95 to $80, while Piper Sandler kept a Neutral rating on EW stock. On December 06, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for EW shares from 95 to 75.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Edwards Lifesciences Corporation is set at 2.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for EW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.97, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.00. Price to Free Cash Flow for EW in the course of the last twelve months was 47.15 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.20.

Trading performance analysis for EW stock

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation [EW] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.51. With this latest performance, EW shares dropped by -5.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -28.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.53 for Edwards Lifesciences Corporation [EW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 76.84, while it was recorded at 76.94 for the last single week of trading, and 86.72 for the last 200 days.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation [EW]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 3.00.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation [EW]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Edwards Lifesciences Corporation go to 10.54%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Edwards Lifesciences Corporation [EW]

There are presently around $38,596 million, or 84.90% of EW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EW stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 53,061,808, which is approximately 1.258% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 51,559,391 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.89 billion in EW stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.06 billion in EW stock with ownership of nearly 1.842% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 549 institutional holders increased their position in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation [NYSE:EW] by around 46,705,111 shares. Additionally, 626 investors decreased positions by around 43,750,298 shares, while 212 investors held positions by with 421,230,616 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 511,686,025 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EW stock had 136 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,079,849 shares, while 144 institutional investors sold positions of 10,564,446 shares during the same period.