ECARX Holdings Inc. [ECX] moved up 95.88: Why It’s Important

ECARX Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: ECX] jumped around 3.26 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $6.66 at the close of the session, up 95.88%. The company report on February 6, 2023 that ECARX and SiEngine to Collaborate with FAW on Digital Cockpit Platform Leveraging SiEngine’s SE1000.

ECARX (Nasdaq: ECX), a global mobility tech provider, and SiEngine[1], a leading automotive semiconductor company and investee of ECARX, have established a strategic collaboration with FAW, a leading automaker in China, to work on the development of world-leading high-performance digital cockpits based on the SE1000 System-on-the-Chip (SoC) from SiEngine. The new digital cockpit is planned for mass production by the end of 2023 and will roll out to empower FAW vehicles.

Based on ECARX’s high-performance digital cockpit computing platform, code named E04, which is embedded with the SE1000 7nm SoC from SiEngine, FAW and ECARX will collaborate to develop the next digital cockpit intended for use in future FAW models. Planned for mass production by the end of 2023, the platform is the first to combine ECARX’s self-developed hardware computing module, global vehicle operating system, and software stack, with the SiEngine high-performance automotive-grade digital cockpit SE1000 SoC. It also supports Android Automotive and GAS-based Google services and experiences from its eco-system for the global market, collectively empowering automakers to deliver a market-leading smart cockpit solution..

Compared to the average trading volume of 32.76K shares, ECX reached a trading volume of 3621367 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about ECARX Holdings Inc. [ECX]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for ECARX Holdings Inc. is set at 1.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for ECX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.85. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

How has ECX stock performed recently?

ECARX Holdings Inc. [ECX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 44.16. With this latest performance, ECX shares dropped by -6.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -32.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -31.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ECX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.28 for ECARX Holdings Inc. [ECX]. The present Moving Average recorded at 4.84 for the last single week of trading.

ECARX Holdings Inc. [ECX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.35, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.71.

ECARX Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 0.10.

Insider trade positions for ECARX Holdings Inc. [ECX]

6 institutional holders increased their position in ECARX Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:ECX] by around 681,913 shares. Additionally, 78 investors decreased positions by around 27,046,578 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 26,711,067 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,017,424 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ECX stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 659,292 shares, while 75 institutional investors sold positions of 26,963,234 shares during the same period.