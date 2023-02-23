Cyren Ltd. [CYRN] Is Currently -7.14 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Cyren Ltd. [NASDAQ: CYRN] traded at a low on 02/22/23, posting a -7.14 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $0.38. The company report on February 22, 2023 that Cyren Announces Nasdaq Delisting Determination.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN), a provider of email inbox security and threat detection solutions, today announced that, in response to its planned liquidation, the Company received written notice from Nasdaq, advising it that based upon Nasdaq’s review and pursuant to Listing Rule 5101, 5110(b) and IM-5101-1, Nasdaq has determined to delist the Company’s securities from The Nasdaq Stock Market. The Company does not plan to appeal Nasdaq’s determination.

Therefore, the Company expects, based on Nasdaq’s written notice, that the trading of the Company’s ordinary shares will be suspended at the opening of business on March 3, 2023, and that Nasdaq will file a Form 25-NSE with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which will remove the Company’s securities from listing and registration on Nasdaq.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 6739014 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Cyren Ltd. stands at 15.37% while the volatility over the past one month is 17.61%.

The market cap for CYRN stock reached $3.19 million, with 7.82 million shares outstanding and 5.60 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 249.88K shares, CYRN reached a trading volume of 6739014 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Cyren Ltd. [CYRN]?

B. Riley FBR have made an estimate for Cyren Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 26, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Craig Hallum raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on August 24, 2015, representing the official price target for Cyren Ltd. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cyren Ltd. is set at 0.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for CYRN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.78, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.61.

How has CYRN stock performed recently?

Cyren Ltd. [CYRN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -13.10. With this latest performance, CYRN shares dropped by -54.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -76.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -83.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CYRN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.57 for Cyren Ltd. [CYRN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6422, while it was recorded at 0.4215 for the last single week of trading, and 1.3038 for the last 200 days.

Cyren Ltd. [CYRN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cyren Ltd. [CYRN] shares currently have an operating margin of -69.55 and a Gross Margin at +51.01. Cyren Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -73.87.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -178.15, with Return on Assets sitting at -43.48.

Cyren Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings analysis for Cyren Ltd. [CYRN]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CYRN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cyren Ltd. go to 20.00%.

Insider trade positions for Cyren Ltd. [CYRN]

There are presently around $1 million, or 25.10% of CYRN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CYRN stocks are: WARBURG PINCUS LLC with ownership of 1,610,551, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 11.70% of the total institutional ownership; NANTAHALA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 116,214 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $44000.0 in CYRN stocks shares; and MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $12000.0 in CYRN stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cyren Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 2 institutional holders increased their position in Cyren Ltd. [NASDAQ:CYRN] by around 53,514 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 47,305 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 1,709,672 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,810,491 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CYRN stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 53,514 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 21,904 shares during the same period.