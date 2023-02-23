CVRx Inc. [CVRX] Revenue clocked in at $22.50 million, down -48.39% YTD: What’s Next?

CVRx Inc. [NASDAQ: CVRX] stock went on an upward path that rose over 33.76% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -45.04%. The company report on February 21, 2023 that CVRx Reports Preliminary Results of the BeAT-HF Post-Market Randomized Clinical Trial.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The trial did not meet its primary endpoint, however, the totality of data supports Barostim’s use as an effective treatment for patients with heart failure.

CVRx, Inc. (“CVRx”), a commercial-stage medical device company focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing Barostim™, an innovative extravascular implantable neuromodulation device for patients with cardiovascular diseases, announced today the preliminary topline results of the BeAT-HF, Baroreflex Activation Therapy for Heart Failure, post-market randomized clinical trial.The BeAT-HF post-market phase of the multi-center, prospective, randomized, controlled trial assessed 323 patients suffering from heart failure with reduced ejection fraction. The patients were randomized to two groups, treatment with Barostim and guideline directed medical therapy versus guideline directed medical therapy alone. The primary endpoint was a composite of cardiovascular mortality and heart failure morbidity (specifically, worsening heart failure events requiring treatment in the hospital or emergency department). The trial accrued 332 primary events and had a median follow-up of 3.7 years, corresponding to 1,037 patient-years.While the trial did not reach statistical significance on the primary endpoint, it did contain additional clinically meaningful prespecified analyses that favored Barostim, including:.

Over the last 12 months, CVRX stock rose by 18.23%. The one-year CVRx Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 53.23. The average equity rating for CVRX stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $199.34 million, with 20.59 million shares outstanding and 18.44 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 182.49K shares, CVRX stock reached a trading volume of 6300128 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on CVRx Inc. [CVRX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CVRX shares is $20.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CVRX stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Lake Street have made an estimate for CVRx Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 31, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Craig Hallum raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 18, 2022, representing the official price target for CVRx Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CVRx Inc. is set at 1.96, with the Price to Sales ratio for CVRX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.86. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.05.

CVRX Stock Performance Analysis:

CVRx Inc. [CVRX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -45.04. With this latest performance, CVRX shares dropped by -34.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 18.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CVRX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.71 for CVRx Inc. [CVRX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.86, while it was recorded at 13.75 for the last single week of trading, and 10.32 for the last 200 days.

Insight into CVRx Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CVRx Inc. [CVRX] shares currently have an operating margin of -189.27 and a Gross Margin at +75.92. CVRx Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -184.38.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -32.47, with Return on Assets sitting at -29.86.

CVRx Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 14.30 and a Current Ratio set at 15.20.

CVRx Inc. [CVRX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $101 million, or 68.80% of CVRX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CVRX stocks are: JOHNSON & JOHNSON with ownership of 3,495,575, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 10.31% of the total institutional ownership; NEA MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LLC, holding 2,370,542 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $22.45 million in CVRX stocks shares; and SOLEUS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P., currently with $9.61 million in CVRX stock with ownership of nearly -4.192% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CVRx Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 29 institutional holders increased their position in CVRx Inc. [NASDAQ:CVRX] by around 530,198 shares. Additionally, 13 investors decreased positions by around 503,860 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 9,657,847 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 10,691,905 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CVRX stock had 14 new institutional investments in for a total of 317,175 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 64,511 shares during the same period.