Credit Suisse lifts Exact Sciences Corporation [EXAS] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Exact Sciences Corporation [NASDAQ: EXAS] jumped around 3.4 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $64.66 at the close of the session, up 5.55%. The company report on February 22, 2023 that Exact Sciences to participate in March investor conferences.

Exact Sciences Corp. (Nasdaq: EXAS), a leading provider of cancer screening and diagnostic tests, today announced that company management will participate in the following conferences and invited investors to participate by webcast.

Citi’s Healthcare Services, Medtech, Tools & HCIT Conference, New YorkFireside chat on Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 2:45 p.m. ET.

Exact Sciences Corporation stock is now 30.60% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. EXAS Stock saw the intraday high of $65.69 and lowest of $60.97 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 79.85, which means current price is +40.92% above from all time high which was touched on 02/02/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.49M shares, EXAS reached a trading volume of 3780448 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Exact Sciences Corporation [EXAS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EXAS shares is $66.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EXAS stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Exact Sciences Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 10, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on January 18, 2023, representing the official price target for Exact Sciences Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $60 to $35, while Craig Hallum kept a Hold rating on EXAS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Exact Sciences Corporation is set at 3.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for EXAS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.68, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.75.

How has EXAS stock performed recently?

Exact Sciences Corporation [EXAS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.31. With this latest performance, EXAS shares dropped by -4.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 79.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -12.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EXAS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.70 for Exact Sciences Corporation [EXAS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 59.46, while it was recorded at 63.86 for the last single week of trading, and 46.09 for the last 200 days.

Exact Sciences Corporation [EXAS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Exact Sciences Corporation [EXAS] shares currently have an operating margin of -41.27 and a Gross Margin at +68.66. Exact Sciences Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -33.71.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -19.18, with Return on Assets sitting at -9.56.

Exact Sciences Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

Insider trade positions for Exact Sciences Corporation [EXAS]

There are presently around $10,630 million, or 89.30% of EXAS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EXAS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 17,252,465, which is approximately 3.453% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 16,040,490 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.04 billion in EXAS stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $734.19 million in EXAS stock with ownership of nearly 8.782% of the company’s market capitalization.

296 institutional holders increased their position in Exact Sciences Corporation [NASDAQ:EXAS] by around 16,085,592 shares. Additionally, 221 investors decreased positions by around 14,683,688 shares, while 83 investors held positions by with 133,636,647 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 164,405,927 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EXAS stock had 128 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,051,200 shares, while 48 institutional investors sold positions of 1,447,666 shares during the same period.