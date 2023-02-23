Cowen lifts Salesforce Inc. [CRM] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Salesforce Inc. [NYSE: CRM] gained 1.08% on the last trading session, reaching $163.36 price per share at the time. The company report on February 8, 2023 that Trax Joins the MuleSoft Technology Partner Program.

MuleSoft Certified Connector for Trax simplifies integration to Salesforce Consumer Goods Cloud and helps CPG companies create seamless digital experiences, faster.

Trax, a leading global provider of computer vision solutions and analytics for retail, today announced it has joined the MuleSoft Technology Partner Program by releasing a MuleSoft Certified Connector for Trax. The Trax connector, accessible in Anypoint Exchange, will allow consumer packaged goods (CPG) companies to integrate their Salesforce Consumer Goods Cloud with Trax solutions and drive greater ROI from perfecting their retail execution.

Salesforce Inc. represents 997.00 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $166.27 billion with the latest information. CRM stock price has been found in the range of $162.11 to $165.00.

If compared to the average trading volume of 10.03M shares, CRM reached a trading volume of 4339019 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Salesforce Inc. [CRM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CRM shares is $189.41 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CRM stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for Salesforce Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on January 20, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, DA Davidson raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on January 18, 2023, representing the official price target for Salesforce Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $200 to $140, while Atlantic Equities kept a Neutral rating on CRM stock. On January 11, 2023, analysts decreased their price target for CRM shares from 134 to 119.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Salesforce Inc. is set at 4.78, with the Price to Sales ratio for CRM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.74, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.71. Price to Free Cash Flow for CRM in the course of the last twelve months was 29.92 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

Trading performance analysis for CRM stock

Salesforce Inc. [CRM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.88. With this latest performance, CRM shares gained by 4.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -17.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CRM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.88 for Salesforce Inc. [CRM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 150.26, while it was recorded at 165.87 for the last single week of trading, and 160.13 for the last 200 days.

Salesforce Inc. [CRM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Salesforce Inc. [CRM] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.07 and a Gross Margin at +65.65. Salesforce Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.45.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.90, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.75.

Salesforce Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Salesforce Inc. [CRM]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CRM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Salesforce Inc. go to 18.30%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Salesforce Inc. [CRM]

There are presently around $124,537 million, or 79.50% of CRM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CRM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 81,871,309, which is approximately 1.767% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 70,328,364 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $11.49 billion in CRM stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $7.37 billion in CRM stock with ownership of nearly 0.651% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Salesforce Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 834 institutional holders increased their position in Salesforce Inc. [NYSE:CRM] by around 69,416,934 shares. Additionally, 1,249 investors decreased positions by around 81,882,878 shares, while 183 investors held positions by with 611,049,141 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 762,348,953 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CRM stock had 207 new institutional investments in for a total of 26,430,948 shares, while 213 institutional investors sold positions of 13,089,296 shares during the same period.