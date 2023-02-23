CoStar Group Inc. [CSGP] is -6.66% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

CoStar Group Inc. [NASDAQ: CSGP] traded at a low on 02/22/23, posting a -5.12 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $72.13. The company report on February 21, 2023 that CoStar Group 2022 Revenue Increased 12% Year-over-Year and Full Year Net New Bookings Grew 41% to a Record $305 Million.

CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSGP), a leading provider of online real estate marketplaces, information and analytics in the property markets, announced today that revenue for the year ended December 31, 2022 was $2.18 billion, an increase of 12% over revenue of $1.94 billion for the full year of 2021. Revenue for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $573 million, an increase of 13% over revenue of $507 million for the fourth quarter of 2021.

Net income for the year ended December 31, 2022, was $369 million, an increase of 26% compared to net income of $293 million for the full year of 2021. Net income for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $124 million, or $0.31 per diluted share, an increase of 34% compared to net income of $93 million for the fourth quarter of 2021. Adjusted EBITDA was $672 million for the full year and $182 million for the fourth quarter of 2022.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 9930226 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of CoStar Group Inc. stands at 3.23% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.52%.

The market cap for CSGP stock reached $29.57 billion, with 406.69 million shares outstanding and 402.05 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.32M shares, CSGP reached a trading volume of 9930226 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about CoStar Group Inc. [CSGP]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CSGP shares is $91.69 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CSGP stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for CoStar Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 16, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on November 18, 2022, representing the official price target for CoStar Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $67 to $76, while Jefferies kept a Hold rating on CSGP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CoStar Group Inc. is set at 2.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for CSGP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 13.98. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.65. Price to Free Cash Flow for CSGP in the course of the last twelve months was 80.15 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 15.40.

How has CSGP stock performed recently?

CoStar Group Inc. [CSGP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.06. With this latest performance, CSGP shares dropped by -8.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 11.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CSGP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.50 for CoStar Group Inc. [CSGP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 77.88, while it was recorded at 76.56 for the last single week of trading, and 71.57 for the last 200 days.

CoStar Group Inc. [CSGP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CoStar Group Inc. [CSGP] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.24 and a Gross Margin at +77.78. CoStar Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.05.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.28, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.13.

CoStar Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 15.40 and a Current Ratio set at 15.40.

Earnings analysis for CoStar Group Inc. [CSGP]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CSGP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CoStar Group Inc. go to 20.00%.

Insider trade positions for CoStar Group Inc. [CSGP]

There are presently around $28,626 million, or 99.18% of CSGP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CSGP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 44,771,685, which is approximately 4.126% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 31,630,685 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.28 billion in CSGP stocks shares; and PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL GROUP INC, currently with $1.42 billion in CSGP stock with ownership of nearly -4.517% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CoStar Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 402 institutional holders increased their position in CoStar Group Inc. [NASDAQ:CSGP] by around 28,991,014 shares. Additionally, 286 investors decreased positions by around 34,579,370 shares, while 79 investors held positions by with 333,295,620 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 396,866,004 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CSGP stock had 134 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,821,368 shares, while 57 institutional investors sold positions of 2,647,041 shares during the same period.