Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation [CTSH] Revenue clocked in at $19.43 billion, up 12.68% YTD: What’s Next?

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation [NASDAQ: CTSH] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.34% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -4.41%. The company report on February 13, 2023 that Cognizant Names Nella Domenici to Board of Directors.

Domenici brings strong expertise in strategic finance, corporate strategy and M&A.

Cognizant (Nasdaq: CTSH) today announced the appointment of Nella Domenici to its Board of Directors (the “Board”) as an independent director, effective February 21, 2023. Upon the commencement of Ms. Domenici’s term, which will begin concurrently with the previously announced appointment of Eric Branderiz, Cognizant’s Board will expand to 13 members, 12 of whom are independent.

Over the last 12 months, CTSH stock dropped by -25.38%. The one-year Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 1.32. The average equity rating for CTSH stock is currently 3.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $33.24 billion, with 512.00 million shares outstanding and 507.59 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.65M shares, CTSH stock reached a trading volume of 5369829 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation [CTSH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CTSH shares is $65.30 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CTSH stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 03, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on January 24, 2023, representing the official price target for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $70 to $60, while MoffettNathanson kept a Underperform rating on CTSH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation is set at 1.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for CTSH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.71. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.68, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.85. Price to Free Cash Flow for CTSH in the course of the last twelve months was 19.88 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.20.

CTSH Stock Performance Analysis:

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation [CTSH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.41. With this latest performance, CTSH shares gained by 0.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -25.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CTSH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.67 for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation [CTSH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 62.07, while it was recorded at 65.61 for the last single week of trading, and 64.25 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation [CTSH] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.35 and a Gross Margin at +33.07. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.79.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 18.85, with Return on Assets sitting at 12.83.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

CTSH Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CTSH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation go to 5.50%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation [CTSH] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $31,254 million, or 93.50% of CTSH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CTSH stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 57,701,686, which is approximately 4.978% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 43,718,446 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.97 billion in CTSH stocks shares; and DODGE & COX, currently with $1.64 billion in CTSH stock with ownership of nearly -12.533% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 383 institutional holders increased their position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation [NASDAQ:CTSH] by around 36,719,134 shares. Additionally, 464 investors decreased positions by around 39,109,645 shares, while 133 investors held positions by with 384,947,007 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 460,775,786 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CTSH stock had 89 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,672,844 shares, while 102 institutional investors sold positions of 4,794,883 shares during the same period.