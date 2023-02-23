CLSA slashes price target on Gaotu Techedu Inc. [GOTU] – find out why.

Gaotu Techedu Inc. [NYSE: GOTU] closed the trading session at $3.43 on 02/22/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $3.39, while the highest price level was $3.78. The company report on February 14, 2023 that Gaotu Techedu to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results on February 28, 2023.

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (“Gaotu” or the “Company”) (NYSE: GOTU), a technology-driven education company and online large-class tutoring service provider in China, today announced that it will report its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2022 ended December 31, 2022, before U.S. markets open on Tuesday, February 28, 2023.

Gaotu’s management will hold an earnings conference call at 8:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 (9:00 PM on the same day, Beijing/Hong Kong Time). Dial-in details for the earnings conference call are as follows:.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 45.34 percent and weekly performance of -11.14 percent. The stock has been moved at 136.55 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -17.35 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 214.68 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 7.02M shares, GOTU reached to a volume of 3959439 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Gaotu Techedu Inc. [GOTU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GOTU shares is $3.03 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GOTU stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

CLSA have made an estimate for Gaotu Techedu Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 13, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Sell. The new note on the price target was released on December 30, 2022, representing the official price target for Gaotu Techedu Inc. stock. On July 26, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for GOTU shares from 20 to 2.60.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Gaotu Techedu Inc. is set at 0.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for GOTU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.07. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.01, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.76.

GOTU stock trade performance evaluation

Gaotu Techedu Inc. [GOTU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.14. With this latest performance, GOTU shares dropped by -17.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 136.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 57.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GOTU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.43 for Gaotu Techedu Inc. [GOTU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.39, while it was recorded at 3.73 for the last single week of trading, and 1.91 for the last 200 days.

Gaotu Techedu Inc. [GOTU]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Gaotu Techedu Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.10 and a Current Ratio set at 3.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Gaotu Techedu Inc. [GOTU] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GOTU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Gaotu Techedu Inc. go to 16.03%.

Gaotu Techedu Inc. [GOTU]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $95 million, or 21.70% of GOTU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GOTU stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 5,510,365, which is approximately 0.026% of the company’s market cap and around 4.16% of the total institutional ownership; BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/, holding 4,084,721 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $14.01 million in GOTU stocks shares; and GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, currently with $13.32 million in GOTU stock with ownership of nearly -46.552% of the company’s market capitalization.

32 institutional holders increased their position in Gaotu Techedu Inc. [NYSE:GOTU] by around 10,007,770 shares. Additionally, 33 investors decreased positions by around 13,821,769 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 3,916,333 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 27,745,872 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GOTU stock had 18 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,668,697 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 3,695,515 shares during the same period.