Citigroup slashes price target on Colgate-Palmolive Company [CL] – find out why.

Colgate-Palmolive Company [NYSE: CL] price surged by 0.20 percent to reach at $0.15. The company report on February 16, 2023 that Colgate Women’s Games Returns for 48th Season.

Registration for the Nation’s Longest-Running Track & Field Series for Girls and Women is Now Open.

A sum of 3645541 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.10M shares. Colgate-Palmolive Company shares reached a high of $75.04 and dropped to a low of $74.19 until finishing in the latest session at $74.41.

The one-year CL stock forecast points to a potential upside of 6.93. The average equity rating for CL stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Colgate-Palmolive Company [CL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CL shares is $79.95 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CL stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Colgate-Palmolive Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 17, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on January 30, 2023, representing the official price target for Colgate-Palmolive Company stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Colgate-Palmolive Company is set at 1.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for CL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 155.02, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.16. Price to Free Cash Flow for CL in the course of the last twelve months was 359.11 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

CL Stock Performance Analysis:

Colgate-Palmolive Company [CL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.68. With this latest performance, CL shares dropped by -1.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -6.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.70 for Colgate-Palmolive Company [CL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 76.38, while it was recorded at 73.73 for the last single week of trading, and 76.63 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Colgate-Palmolive Company Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Colgate-Palmolive Company [CL] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.95 and a Gross Margin at +56.49. Colgate-Palmolive Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.93.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 353.47, with Return on Assets sitting at 11.60.

Colgate-Palmolive Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

CL Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Colgate-Palmolive Company go to 6.02%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company [CL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $49,449 million, or 81.30% of CL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 80,375,011, which is approximately 2.209% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 68,042,951 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.06 billion in CL stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $3.69 billion in CL stock with ownership of nearly 1.186% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Colgate-Palmolive Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Friday and at the time of the Friday reporting period, where 757 institutional holders increased their position in Colgate-Palmolive Company [NYSE:CL] by around 43,949,256 shares. Additionally, 687 investors decreased positions by around 41,063,807 shares, while 348 investors held positions by with 579,538,937 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 664,552,000 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CL stock had 177 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,186,526 shares, while 75 institutional investors sold positions of 3,093,302 shares during the same period.