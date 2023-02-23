Cinemark Holdings Inc. [CNK] Revenue clocked in at $2.52 billion, up 47.46% YTD: What’s Next?

Cinemark Holdings Inc. [NYSE: CNK] price surged by 2.32 percent to reach at $0.29. The company report on February 22, 2023 that Ahava Productions Invites You to Experience ‘Santiago: The Camino Within’ Coming to Theaters Nationwide for One Night Only March 28.

Ahava Productions and Fathom Events announce the nationwide showing of “Santiago: The Camino Within,” in select theaters for one night only, Tuesday, March 28, 2023. This documentary follows travelers from around the world as they make their journey along the Camino de Santiago, sharing their stories, their inner reflection, the transformation of their souls, and the shared connection to life’s simplicities.

The Camino de Santiago — an ancient network of routes spanning across Europe — unites hundreds of thousands of individuals each year as they make their way to the cathedral Santiago de Compostela in Galicia, Spain, where the tomb of St. James lies. In 1987, the Camino de Santiago was certified as the first Cultural Route of the Council of Europe and in 1993 was inscribed on the World Heritage List. The nearly 1,000 miles of interconnected routes lead individuals along a trek that challenges their minds and souls, transforming lives along the way.

A sum of 3686015 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.37M shares. Cinemark Holdings Inc. shares reached a high of $12.99 and dropped to a low of $12.535 until finishing in the latest session at $12.77.

The one-year CNK stock forecast points to a potential upside of 10.89. The average equity rating for CNK stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Cinemark Holdings Inc. [CNK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CNK shares is $14.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CNK stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Cinemark Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 12, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley Securities dropped their target price from $16 to $13. The new note on the price target was released on January 03, 2023, representing the official price target for Cinemark Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $23 to $17, while B. Riley Securities kept a Buy rating on CNK stock. On October 12, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for CNK shares from 25 to 9.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cinemark Holdings Inc. is set at 0.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for CNK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.62. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.74, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.19. Price to Free Cash Flow for CNK in the course of the last twelve months was 11.73 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

CNK Stock Performance Analysis:

Cinemark Holdings Inc. [CNK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.13. With this latest performance, CNK shares gained by 14.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -27.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CNK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.34 for Cinemark Holdings Inc. [CNK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.87, while it was recorded at 12.22 for the last single week of trading, and 13.46 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Cinemark Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cinemark Holdings Inc. [CNK] shares currently have an operating margin of -14.87 and a Gross Margin at -4.21. Cinemark Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -27.59.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -75.03, with Return on Assets sitting at -7.72.

Cinemark Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

CNK Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CNK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cinemark Holdings Inc. go to 10.00%.

Cinemark Holdings Inc. [CNK] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,577 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CNK stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 18,685,701, which is approximately 3.545% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, holding 13,145,003 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $167.86 million in CNK stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $160.88 million in CNK stock with ownership of nearly 1.539% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cinemark Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Friday and at the time of the Friday reporting period, where 109 institutional holders increased their position in Cinemark Holdings Inc. [NYSE:CNK] by around 18,884,301 shares. Additionally, 97 investors decreased positions by around 17,215,572 shares, while 36 investors held positions by with 87,381,977 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 123,481,850 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CNK stock had 33 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,538,419 shares, while 31 institutional investors sold positions of 6,847,067 shares during the same period.