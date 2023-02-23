CF Industries Holdings Inc. [CF] Is Currently 2.30 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

CF Industries Holdings Inc. [NYSE: CF] stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.30% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -0.15%. The company report on February 22, 2023 that Agricultural Chemical Stocks Offer Investors Big Opportunities For Gains.

Naples, FL –News Direct– RazorPitch Agro Chem Stocks.

Agricultural Chemical Stocks offer investors long-term upside as key stocks in the sector offer exciting 2023 guidance outlooks. They are successfully battling headwinds from worldwide logistics, geo-political issues and heightened raw material costs. These select Companies are instituting new operating efficiencies, cost-cutting strategies and planning expansion into higher growth markets.

Over the last 12 months, CF stock rose by 16.56%. The one-year CF Industries Holdings Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 21.27. The average equity rating for CF stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $17.36 billion, with 200.20 million shares outstanding and 195.35 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.76M shares, CF stock reached a trading volume of 3690107 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on CF Industries Holdings Inc. [CF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CF shares is $108.47 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CF stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

HSBC Securities have made an estimate for CF Industries Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on February 21, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Scotiabank dropped their target price from $118 to $100. The new note on the price target was released on February 13, 2023, representing the official price target for CF Industries Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $110, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Overweight rating on CF stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CF Industries Holdings Inc. is set at 3.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for CF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.55. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.85, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.79. Price to Free Cash Flow for CF in the course of the last twelve months was 4.68 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.30.

CF Stock Performance Analysis:

CF Industries Holdings Inc. [CF] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.15. With this latest performance, CF shares dropped by -0.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 16.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.09 for CF Industries Holdings Inc. [CF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 87.12, while it was recorded at 84.31 for the last single week of trading, and 95.93 for the last 200 days.

Insight into CF Industries Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

CF Industries Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

CF Industries Holdings Inc. [CF] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $15,669 million, or 97.00% of CF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CF stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 25,298,470, which is approximately 0.974% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 21,978,973 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.88 billion in CF stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $1.42 billion in CF stock with ownership of nearly -16.035% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CF Industries Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 413 institutional holders increased their position in CF Industries Holdings Inc. [NYSE:CF] by around 16,218,299 shares. Additionally, 419 investors decreased positions by around 18,883,854 shares, while 75 investors held positions by with 148,372,534 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 183,474,687 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CF stock had 143 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,956,311 shares, while 111 institutional investors sold positions of 3,253,774 shares during the same period.