BTIG Research slashes price target on WeWork Inc. [WE] – find out why.

WeWork Inc. [NYSE: WE] closed the trading session at $1.43 on 02/22/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.41, while the highest price level was $1.50. The company report on February 16, 2023 that WeWork Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Results.

Fourth Quarter Revenue Increases 18% Year-over-Year.

WeWork Inc. (NYSE: WE) (“WeWork”), the leading global flexible space provider, disclosed financial results today for the three months, and fiscal year ended December 31, 2022. Fourth quarter, full-year and other recent highlights include:.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 0.00 percent and weekly performance of -7.74 percent. The stock has been moved at -66.43 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -14.88 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -47.23 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 8.70M shares, WE reached to a volume of 3670458 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WE shares is $6.30 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WE stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for WeWork Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 04, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on October 24, 2022, representing the official price target for WeWork Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $6.50, while UBS analysts kept a Neutral rating on WE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for WeWork Inc. is set at 0.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for WE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.35.

WeWork Inc. [WE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.74. With this latest performance, WE shares dropped by -14.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -66.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -78.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.02 for WeWork Inc. [WE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.6084, while it was recorded at 1.5760 for the last single week of trading, and 3.6614 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and WeWork Inc. [WE] shares currently have an operating margin of -32.20 and a Gross Margin at -9.55. WeWork Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -62.68.

WeWork Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

There are presently around $889 million, or 87.10% of WE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WE stocks are: SB GLOBAL ADVISERS LTD with ownership of 324,348,048, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; SB INVESTMENT ADVISERS (UK) LTD, holding 81,077,918 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $115.94 million in WE stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $101.52 million in WE stock with ownership of nearly -0.772% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in WeWork Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 117 institutional holders increased their position in WeWork Inc. [NYSE:WE] by around 40,657,259 shares. Additionally, 44 investors decreased positions by around 13,219,204 shares, while 24 investors held positions by with 567,697,535 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 621,573,998 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WE stock had 50 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,361,545 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 2,809,783 shares during the same period.