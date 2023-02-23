BofA Securities lifts Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. [MUFG] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. [NYSE: MUFG] loss -0.27% or -0.02 points to close at $7.27 with a heavy trading volume of 3773606 shares. The company report on January 23, 2023 that MUFG issues capital markets outlook for 2023–‘The New Macro Supercycle’.

Anticipates most highly telegraphed global series of mild, rolling recessions in decades.

Looks to 2024 as likely timing for broad-based, sustainable recovery.

It opened the trading session at $7.24, the shares rose to $7.30 and dropped to $7.23, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for MUFG points out that the company has recorded 38.48% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -68.68% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 5.11M shares, MUFG reached to a volume of 3773606 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. [MUFG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MUFG shares is $8.13 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MUFG stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 27, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on January 13, 2021, representing the official price target for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. is set at 0.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for MUFG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.77. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 90.97.

Trading performance analysis for MUFG stock

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. [MUFG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.76. With this latest performance, MUFG shares gained by 0.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 38.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 14.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MUFG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.94 for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. [MUFG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.90, while it was recorded at 7.33 for the last single week of trading, and 5.63 for the last 200 days.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. [MUFG]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MUFG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. go to 7.50%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. [MUFG]

There are presently around $1,615 million, or 1.90% of MUFG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MUFG stocks are: ARISTOTLE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 78,385,115, which is approximately -5.139% of the company’s market cap and around 5.00% of the total institutional ownership; BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/, holding 18,739,399 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $136.24 million in MUFG stocks shares; and NATIXIS ADVISORS, L.P., currently with $79.11 million in MUFG stock with ownership of nearly 42.335% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 148 institutional holders increased their position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. [NYSE:MUFG] by around 24,516,749 shares. Additionally, 119 investors decreased positions by around 17,269,428 shares, while 41 investors held positions by with 180,390,988 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 222,177,165 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MUFG stock had 56 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,531,896 shares, while 32 institutional investors sold positions of 6,087,251 shares during the same period.