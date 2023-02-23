Aurora Cannabis Inc. [ACB] fell -5.59% so far this year. What now?

Aurora Cannabis Inc. [NASDAQ: ACB] plunged by -$0.02 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $0.91 during the day while it closed the day at $0.87. The company report on February 22, 2023 that Aurora and MedReleaf Australia Launch new Medical Cannabis Brand – CraftPlant.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

NASDAQ | TSX: ACB.

Canada’s leading medical cannabis provider and Australia’s preeminent medical cannabis supplier to bring three new premium strains to Australian patients.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. stock has also loss -6.13% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ACB stock has declined by -35.48% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -39.93% and lost -5.59% year-on date.

The market cap for ACB stock reached $399.76 million, with 326.45 million shares outstanding and 299.83 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 9.15M shares, ACB reached a trading volume of 6276083 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Aurora Cannabis Inc. [ACB]:

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Aurora Cannabis Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on September 21, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on June 24, 2022, representing the official price target for Aurora Cannabis Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aurora Cannabis Inc. is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for ACB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.89. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.51, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.56.

ACB stock trade performance evaluation

Aurora Cannabis Inc. [ACB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.13. With this latest performance, ACB shares dropped by -14.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -39.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -78.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ACB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.10 for Aurora Cannabis Inc. [ACB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.9711, while it was recorded at 0.9217 for the last single week of trading, and 1.3878 for the last 200 days.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. [ACB]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Aurora Cannabis Inc. [ACB] shares currently have an operating margin of -157.59 and a Gross Margin at -65.98. Aurora Cannabis Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -776.02.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -127.25, with Return on Assets sitting at -89.25.

Aurora Cannabis Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.20 and a Current Ratio set at 4.10.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. [ACB]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $50 million, or 22.83% of ACB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ACB stocks are: ETF MANAGERS GROUP, LLC with ownership of 10,601,833, which is approximately 0.712% of the company’s market cap and around 0.06% of the total institutional ownership; D. E. SHAW & CO., INC., holding 9,872,609 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.6 million in ACB stocks shares; and MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $8.16 million in ACB stock with ownership of nearly 199.564% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Aurora Cannabis Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 97 institutional holders increased their position in Aurora Cannabis Inc. [NASDAQ:ACB] by around 20,422,412 shares. Additionally, 86 investors decreased positions by around 4,748,983 shares, while 98 investors held positions by with 31,785,934 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 56,957,329 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ACB stock had 41 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,554,176 shares, while 41 institutional investors sold positions of 1,189,075 shares during the same period.