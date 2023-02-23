American International Group Inc. [AIG] stock Downgrade by Atlantic Equities analyst, price target now $65

American International Group Inc. [NYSE: AIG] surged by $0.94 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $60.86 during the day while it closed the day at $60.66. The company report on February 15, 2023 that AIG Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results.

General Insurance delivered the strongest underwriting profitability AIG has ever achieved as full year 2022 underwriting income nearly doubled to $2.0 billion from the prior year, led by Commercial Insurance that had a combined ratio of 89.6% and an adjusted accident year combined ratio* of 84.5% for full year 2022.

General Insurance fourth quarter combined ratio improved 2.5 points from the prior year quarter to 89.9%; full year combined ratio improved 3.9 points to 91.9%.

American International Group Inc. stock has also loss -1.40% of its value over the past 7 days. However, AIG stock has inclined by 1.40% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 12.25% and lost -4.08% year-on date.

The market cap for AIG stock reached $46.06 billion, with 763.05 million shares outstanding and 740.83 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.53M shares, AIG reached a trading volume of 5810362 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about American International Group Inc. [AIG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AIG shares is $71.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AIG stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Atlantic Equities have made an estimate for American International Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 22, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price to Market Perform. The new note on the price target was released on January 20, 2023, representing the official price target for American International Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $70, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Overweight rating on AIG stock. On October 12, 2022, analysts increased their price target for AIG shares from 57 to 64.

The Average True Range (ATR) for American International Group Inc. is set at 1.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for AIG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.78. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.02. Price to Free Cash Flow for AIG in the course of the last twelve months was 15.04.

AIG stock trade performance evaluation

American International Group Inc. [AIG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.40. With this latest performance, AIG shares dropped by -3.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -1.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AIG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.30 for American International Group Inc. [AIG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 62.44, while it was recorded at 61.04 for the last single week of trading, and 56.63 for the last 200 days.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for American International Group Inc. [AIG] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AIG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for American International Group Inc. go to 15.98%.

American International Group Inc. [AIG]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $40,439 million, or 92.00% of AIG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AIG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 76,173,119, which is approximately -0.843% of the company’s market cap and around 0.29% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 63,476,328 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.85 billion in AIG stocks shares; and CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, currently with $2.51 billion in AIG stock with ownership of nearly 30.412% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in American International Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 424 institutional holders increased their position in American International Group Inc. [NYSE:AIG] by around 60,476,721 shares. Additionally, 465 investors decreased positions by around 67,980,902 shares, while 142 investors held positions by with 538,197,508 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 666,655,131 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AIG stock had 137 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,904,916 shares, while 88 institutional investors sold positions of 8,136,536 shares during the same period.