Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. [AQN] Stock trading around $7.74 per share: What’s Next?

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. [NYSE: AQN] price surged by 1.18 percent to reach at $0.09. The company report on January 30, 2023 that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. Announces Date for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results and Conference Call.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (“AQN”) (TSX: AQN) (NYSE: AQN) today announced plans to release its fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results on Friday, March 17, 2023, before market open. AQN will hold an earnings conference call at 8:30 a.m. eastern time on Friday, March 17, 2023, hosted by President and Chief Executive Officer, Arun Banskota, and Chief Financial Officer, Darren Myers.

A sum of 3722246 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 6.62M shares. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. shares reached a high of $7.86 and dropped to a low of $7.645 until finishing in the latest session at $7.74.

The one-year AQN stock forecast points to a potential upside of 17.57. The average equity rating for AQN stock is currently 2.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. [AQN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AQN shares is $9.39 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AQN stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 16, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on January 13, 2023, representing the official price target for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. is set at 0.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for AQN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.97. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.17.

AQN Stock Performance Analysis:

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. [AQN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.59. With this latest performance, AQN shares gained by 6.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -45.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -44.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AQN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.26 for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. [AQN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.16, while it was recorded at 7.72 for the last single week of trading, and 11.08 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. [AQN] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.15 and a Gross Margin at +18.14. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.89.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.73, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.75.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

AQN Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AQN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. go to 3.90%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. [AQN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,399 million, or 50.13% of AQN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AQN stocks are: BANK OF MONTREAL /CAN/ with ownership of 38,142,951, which is approximately -20.628% of the company’s market cap and around 0.07% of the total institutional ownership; TORONTO DOMINION BANK, holding 28,111,556 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $217.58 million in AQN stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $188.32 million in AQN stock with ownership of nearly 2.204% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Friday and at the time of the Friday reporting period, where 152 institutional holders increased their position in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. [NYSE:AQN] by around 73,961,911 shares. Additionally, 144 investors decreased positions by around 52,918,530 shares, while 28 investors held positions by with 183,026,276 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 309,906,717 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AQN stock had 64 new institutional investments in for a total of 18,377,849 shares, while 55 institutional investors sold positions of 4,731,146 shares during the same period.