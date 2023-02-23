Agenus Inc. [AGEN] moved down -0.97: Why It’s Important

Agenus Inc. [NASDAQ: AGEN] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.97% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -6.39%. The company report on January 26, 2023 that Agenus to Participate in February Investor Conferences.

Agenus (NASDAQ: AGEN), an immuno-oncology company with a pipeline of immunological agents targeting cancer and infectious disease, today announced that Dr. Garo Armen, Chairman and CEO, and Dr. Steven O’Day, Chief Medical Officer, will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:.

Guggenheim 5th Annual Oncology Day – Fireside chat presentation will be held in-person on Thursday, February 9th, 2023 at 9:35 AM ET.

Over the last 12 months, AGEN stock dropped by -19.61%. The one-year Agenus Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 75.18. The average equity rating for AGEN stock is currently 1.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $564.55 million, with 286.85 million shares outstanding and 234.21 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.90M shares, AGEN stock reached a trading volume of 4479735 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Agenus Inc. [AGEN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AGEN shares is $8.26 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AGEN stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

SMBC Nikko have made an estimate for Agenus Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 28, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 16, 2021, representing the official price target for Agenus Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $6, while B. Riley FBR analysts kept a Buy rating on AGEN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Agenus Inc. is set at 0.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for AGEN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.28.

AGEN Stock Performance Analysis:

Agenus Inc. [AGEN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.39. With this latest performance, AGEN shares dropped by -19.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -25.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -19.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AGEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.37 for Agenus Inc. [AGEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.47, while it was recorded at 2.12 for the last single week of trading, and 2.39 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Agenus Inc. Fundamentals:

Agenus Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Agenus Inc. [AGEN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $367 million, or 59.60% of AGEN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AGEN stocks are: DEEP TRACK CAPITAL, LP with ownership of 27,000,000, which is approximately 2.564% of the company’s market cap and around 9.65% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 24,281,255 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $49.78 million in AGEN stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $47.97 million in AGEN stock with ownership of nearly 8.525% of the company’s market capitalization.

88 institutional holders increased their position in Agenus Inc. [NASDAQ:AGEN] by around 26,060,652 shares. Additionally, 69 investors decreased positions by around 11,343,471 shares, while 33 investors held positions by with 141,504,294 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 178,908,417 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AGEN stock had 25 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,122,673 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 2,326,942 shares during the same period.