AbCellera Biologics Inc. [ABCL] stock Initiated by Goldman analyst, price target now $30

AbCellera Biologics Inc. [NASDAQ: ABCL] closed the trading session at $8.79 on 02/22/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $8.235, while the highest price level was $8.81. The company report on February 21, 2023 that AbCellera Reports Full Year 2022 Business Results.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Total revenue of $485 million, compared to $375 million in FY 2021.

Total cumulative partnered program starts of 101, with 23 new starts in the year.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -13.23 percent and weekly performance of -11.84 percent. The stock has been moved at -20.16 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -14.49 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -37.92 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.84M shares, ABCL reached to a volume of 3902789 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about AbCellera Biologics Inc. [ABCL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ABCL shares is $29.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ABCL stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for AbCellera Biologics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 15, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Truist raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on November 16, 2022, representing the official price target for AbCellera Biologics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $27, while The Benchmark Company analysts kept a Buy rating on ABCL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AbCellera Biologics Inc. is set at 0.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for ABCL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.01, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.31. Price to Free Cash Flow for ABCL in the course of the last twelve months was 15.39.

ABCL stock trade performance evaluation

AbCellera Biologics Inc. [ABCL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.84. With this latest performance, ABCL shares dropped by -14.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -4.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ABCL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.19 for AbCellera Biologics Inc. [ABCL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.11, while it was recorded at 9.35 for the last single week of trading, and 10.50 for the last 200 days.

AbCellera Biologics Inc. [ABCL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

AbCellera Biologics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 9.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for AbCellera Biologics Inc. [ABCL] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ABCL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for AbCellera Biologics Inc. go to 10.00%.

AbCellera Biologics Inc. [ABCL]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,199 million, or 46.90% of ABCL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ABCL stocks are: BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO with ownership of 19,696,735, which is approximately 47.456% of the company’s market cap and around 19.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 13,852,002 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $121.76 million in ABCL stocks shares; and VOYA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $96.82 million in ABCL stock with ownership of nearly 2.201% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AbCellera Biologics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 111 institutional holders increased their position in AbCellera Biologics Inc. [NASDAQ:ABCL] by around 15,475,683 shares. Additionally, 81 investors decreased positions by around 19,363,100 shares, while 29 investors held positions by with 101,555,631 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 136,394,414 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ABCL stock had 33 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,601,274 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 1,740,102 shares during the same period.