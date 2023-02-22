why Viatris Inc. [VTRS] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $13.28

Viatris Inc. [NASDAQ: VTRS] slipped around -0.19 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $11.50 at the close of the session, down -1.63%. The company report on February 15, 2023 that Viatris to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results on February 27, 2023.

Viatris Inc. (NASDAQ: VTRS) plans to report its fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results on Monday, February 27 before the open of the U.S. financial markets. Chief Executive Officer Michael Goettler, President Rajiv Malik, and Chief Financial Officer Sanjeev Narula also will host a webcast at 8:30 a.m. ET on February 27 to discuss the results.

Investors and the general public are invited to listen to a live webcast of the call at investor.viatris.com or by calling 866.342.8591 or 203.518.9713 for international callers (Conference ID: VTRSQ422). A replay of the webcast also will be available on the website.

Viatris Inc. stock is now 3.32% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. VTRS Stock saw the intraday high of $11.65 and lowest of $11.385 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 14.90, which means current price is +2.77% above from all time high which was touched on 02/01/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 8.72M shares, VTRS reached a trading volume of 7746190 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Viatris Inc. [VTRS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VTRS shares is $13.28 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VTRS stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Viatris Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on February 17, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price from $13 to $15. The new note on the price target was released on January 27, 2023, representing the official price target for Viatris Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $9 to $12, while UBS kept a Neutral rating on VTRS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Viatris Inc. is set at 0.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for VTRS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.83. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.60. Price to Free Cash Flow for VTRS in the course of the last twelve months was 6.01 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

How has VTRS stock performed recently?

Viatris Inc. [VTRS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.01. With this latest performance, VTRS shares dropped by -0.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -22.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VTRS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.06 for Viatris Inc. [VTRS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.56, while it was recorded at 11.70 for the last single week of trading, and 10.63 for the last 200 days.

Viatris Inc. [VTRS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Viatris Inc. [VTRS] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.34 and a Gross Margin at +34.70. Viatris Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7.11.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -5.84, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.18.

Viatris Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings analysis for Viatris Inc. [VTRS]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VTRS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Viatris Inc. go to -6.05%.

Insider trade positions for Viatris Inc. [VTRS]

There are presently around $10,709 million, or 77.10% of VTRS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VTRS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 149,318,666, which is approximately 1.809% of the company’s market cap and around 0.26% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 93,214,306 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.07 billion in VTRS stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $711.81 million in VTRS stock with ownership of nearly 0.432% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Viatris Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Monday and at the time of the Monday reporting period, where 435 institutional holders increased their position in Viatris Inc. [NASDAQ:VTRS] by around 70,040,241 shares. Additionally, 519 investors decreased positions by around 60,586,698 shares, while 159 investors held positions by with 800,620,643 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 931,247,582 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VTRS stock had 133 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,863,958 shares, while 93 institutional investors sold positions of 8,510,512 shares during the same period.