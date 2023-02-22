why General Motors Company [GM] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $47.10

General Motors Company [NYSE: GM] gained 0.16% or 0.07 points to close at $43.17 with a heavy trading volume of 12655874 shares. The company report on February 16, 2023 that Lithium Americas Announces Initial Closing of $650 Million Investment from General Motors.

“The beginning of construction at Thacker Pass is imminent following last week’s favorable ruling on the Record of Decision and the closing of GM’s initial investment,” said Jonathan Evans, President and CEO of Lithium Americas. “GM’s investment is a landmark transaction that will help put millions of drivers into electric vehicles while creating jobs and a strong and secure U.S. supply chain for EV raw materials.”.

It opened the trading session at $43.00, the shares rose to $43.17 and dropped to $42.19, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for GM points out that the company has recorded 11.49% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -42.33% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 14.61M shares, GM reached to a volume of 12655874 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about General Motors Company [GM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GM shares is $47.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GM stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for General Motors Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on February 15, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Berenberg dropped their target price from $45 to $41. The new note on the price target was released on January 30, 2023, representing the official price target for General Motors Company stock. On October 10, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for GM shares from 56 to 38.

The Average True Range (ATR) for General Motors Company is set at 1.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for GM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.90, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 22.48. Price to Free Cash Flow for GM in the course of the last twelve months was 9.38 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

Trading performance analysis for GM stock

General Motors Company [GM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.40. With this latest performance, GM shares gained by 20.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -14.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.53 for General Motors Company [GM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 37.64, while it was recorded at 42.73 for the last single week of trading, and 36.96 for the last 200 days.

General Motors Company [GM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and General Motors Company [GM] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.58 and a Gross Margin at +19.64. General Motors Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.34.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.58, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.91.

General Motors Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

General Motors Company [GM]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for General Motors Company go to 15.70%.

An analysis of insider ownership at General Motors Company [GM]

There are presently around $49,411 million, or 82.80% of GM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GM stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 125,709,882, which is approximately -2.978% of the company’s market cap and around 0.16% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 110,305,628 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.76 billion in GM stocks shares; and CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, currently with $3.38 billion in GM stock with ownership of nearly 0.435% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in General Motors Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 598 institutional holders increased their position in General Motors Company [NYSE:GM] by around 59,076,687 shares. Additionally, 572 investors decreased positions by around 70,071,426 shares, while 185 investors held positions by with 1,015,430,871 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,144,578,984 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GM stock had 165 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,697,173 shares, while 101 institutional investors sold positions of 10,070,893 shares during the same period.