why Fisker Inc. [FSR] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $12.00

Fisker Inc. [NYSE: FSR] price plunged by -7.45 percent to reach at -$0.52. The company report on February 21, 2023 that Fisker Adjusts Timing of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results and Conference Call.

Fisker Inc. (NYSE: FSR) (“Fisker”), driven by a mission to create the world’s most emotional and sustainable electric vehicles, today adjusted the timing for its fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results press release to before the market opens on Monday, February 27, 2023, followed by a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET (5:30 a.m. PT).

Please visit Fisker’s Investor Relations website: https://investors.fiskerinc.com/ for additional information.

A sum of 6181924 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 5.66M shares. Fisker Inc. shares reached a high of $7.17 and dropped to a low of $6.455 until finishing in the latest session at $6.46.

The one-year FSR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 46.17. The average equity rating for FSR stock is currently 2.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Fisker Inc. [FSR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FSR shares is $12.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FSR stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Fisker Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on February 15, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price from $8 to $4. The new note on the price target was released on January 25, 2023, representing the official price target for Fisker Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $15, while Evercore ISI analysts kept a Outperform rating on FSR stock. On November 03, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for FSR shares from 13 to 8.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fisker Inc. is set at 0.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for FSR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 26130.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.66.

FSR Stock Performance Analysis:

Fisker Inc. [FSR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.56. With this latest performance, FSR shares dropped by -4.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -27.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -49.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FSR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.04 for Fisker Inc. [FSR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.24, while it was recorded at 6.86 for the last single week of trading, and 8.33 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Fisker Inc. Fundamentals:

Fisker Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.00 and a Current Ratio set at 7.00.

Fisker Inc. [FSR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $627 million, or 47.20% of FSR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FSR stocks are: FIFTHDELTA LTD with ownership of 17,575,669, which is approximately 137.794% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 15,313,592 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $98.93 million in FSR stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $79.86 million in FSR stock with ownership of nearly 20.295% of the company’s market capitalization.

128 institutional holders increased their position in Fisker Inc. [NYSE:FSR] by around 22,959,211 shares. Additionally, 92 investors decreased positions by around 9,195,497 shares, while 67 investors held positions by with 64,836,683 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 96,991,391 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FSR stock had 49 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,164,643 shares, while 33 institutional investors sold positions of 4,605,142 shares during the same period.