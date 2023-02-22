why Coty Inc. [COTY] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $11.71

Coty Inc. [NYSE: COTY] jumped around 0.04 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $11.09 at the close of the session, up 0.36%. The company report on February 21, 2023 that Coty to Provide Update on Unlocking Potential at CAGNY 2023 Conference.

Management Of Global Beauty Powerhouse Will Highlight Coty’s Strong Progress Through FY23 and Significant Untapped Potential in Years Ahead.

Coty Reiterates FY23 Outlook, Including Adjusted EBITDA and EPS Guidance, with Q3 Off to a Strong Start.

Coty Inc. stock is now 29.56% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. COTY Stock saw the intraday high of $11.175 and lowest of $10.86 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 11.65, which means current price is +29.10% above from all time high which was touched on 02/14/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 5.79M shares, COTY reached a trading volume of 6664409 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Coty Inc. [COTY]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for COTY shares is $11.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on COTY stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Coty Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 17, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler dropped their target price from $8 to $10. The new note on the price target was released on January 03, 2023, representing the official price target for Coty Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $9 to $10, while Piper Sandler kept a Neutral rating on COTY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Coty Inc. is set at 0.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for COTY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.82. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.32. Price to Free Cash Flow for COTY in the course of the last twelve months was 21.49 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

How has COTY stock performed recently?

Coty Inc. [COTY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.72. With this latest performance, COTY shares gained by 16.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 47.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 19.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COTY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.18 for Coty Inc. [COTY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.40, while it was recorded at 11.21 for the last single week of trading, and 7.79 for the last 200 days.

Coty Inc. [COTY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Coty Inc. [COTY] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.26 and a Gross Margin at +59.58. Coty Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.78.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.44, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.97.

Coty Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Earnings analysis for Coty Inc. [COTY]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for COTY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Coty Inc. go to 23.00%.

Insider trade positions for Coty Inc. [COTY]

There are presently around $3,885 million, or 37.80% of COTY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of COTY stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 53,612,314, which is approximately 2.495% of the company’s market cap and around 2.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 36,353,621 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $403.16 million in COTY stocks shares; and MELVIN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, currently with $326.07 million in COTY stock with ownership of nearly -29.994% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Coty Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 166 institutional holders increased their position in Coty Inc. [NYSE:COTY] by around 35,188,943 shares. Additionally, 143 investors decreased positions by around 42,747,430 shares, while 41 investors held positions by with 272,412,090 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 350,348,463 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. COTY stock had 54 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,082,247 shares, while 38 institutional investors sold positions of 4,007,298 shares during the same period.