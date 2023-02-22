Wedbush slashes price target on Travere Therapeutics Inc. [TVTX] – find out why.

Travere Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: TVTX] gained 19.53% on the last trading session, reaching $21.30 price per share at the time. The company report on February 17, 2023 that Ligand’s Partner Travere Therapeutics Announces FDA Accelerated Approval of FILSPARI™ (sparsentan), the First and Only Non-immunosuppressive Therapy for the Reduction of Proteinuria in IgA Nephropathy.

First single molecule Dual Endothelin Angiotensin Receptor Antagonist (DEARA) approved for use in patients with IgA nephropathy (IgAN).

Interim results from the ongoing Phase 3 PROTECT head-to-head trial demonstrated a rapid, sustained and clinically meaningful reduction in proteinuria vs. active control, irbesartan.

Travere Therapeutics Inc. represents 64.03 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.56 billion with the latest information. TVTX stock price has been found in the range of $18.70 to $22.43.

If compared to the average trading volume of 994.50K shares, TVTX reached a trading volume of 8913159 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Travere Therapeutics Inc. [TVTX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TVTX shares is $33.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TVTX stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for Travere Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 21, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on December 14, 2022, representing the official price target for Travere Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $28, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Overweight rating on TVTX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Travere Therapeutics Inc. is set at 1.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for TVTX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 13.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.93.

Trading performance analysis for TVTX stock

Travere Therapeutics Inc. [TVTX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.42. With this latest performance, TVTX shares dropped by -0.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -24.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TVTX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.55 for Travere Therapeutics Inc. [TVTX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.60, while it was recorded at 19.99 for the last single week of trading, and 23.10 for the last 200 days.

Travere Therapeutics Inc. [TVTX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Travere Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.00 and a Current Ratio set at 4.10.

An analysis of insider ownership at Travere Therapeutics Inc. [TVTX]

There are presently around $1,555 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TVTX stocks are: ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC with ownership of 6,412,000, which is approximately 9.87% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 5,094,388 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $108.51 million in TVTX stocks shares; and JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC, currently with $108.44 million in TVTX stock with ownership of nearly 30.129% of the company’s market capitalization.

88 institutional holders increased their position in Travere Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:TVTX] by around 10,498,913 shares. Additionally, 82 investors decreased positions by around 7,723,699 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 54,796,678 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 73,019,290 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TVTX stock had 17 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,781,880 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 1,042,914 shares during the same period.