Wedbush slashes price target on fuboTV Inc. [FUBO] – find out why.

fuboTV Inc. [NYSE: FUBO] plunged by -$0.09 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $2.39 during the day while it closed the day at $2.27. The company report on February 17, 2023 that FuboTV to Participate in the Deutsche Bank 31st Annual Media, Internet & Telecom Conference on February 28, 2023.

FuboTV Inc. (NYSE: FUBO), the leading sports-first live TV streaming platform, announced today that Co-founder and CEO David Gandler, CFO John Janedis and SVP, Investor Relations Alison Sternberg will participate in the Deutsche Bank Annual Media, Internet and Telecom Conference on February 28, 2023 in Palm Beach, FL.

At the conference, the Fubo team will host one-on-one and small group meetings with institutional investors throughout the day.

fuboTV Inc. stock has also gained 9.66% of its value over the past 7 days. However, FUBO stock has declined by -25.57% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -47.82% and gained 30.46% year-on date.

The market cap for FUBO stock reached $447.17 million, with 195.32 million shares outstanding and 186.17 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 9.86M shares, FUBO reached a trading volume of 6716378 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about fuboTV Inc. [FUBO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FUBO shares is $4.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FUBO stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for fuboTV Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 23, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wedbush raised their target price from $5 to $6. The new note on the price target was released on August 17, 2022, representing the official price target for fuboTV Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $7.50 to $4.25, while ROTH Capital kept a Neutral rating on FUBO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for fuboTV Inc. is set at 0.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for FUBO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.90, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.53.

FUBO stock trade performance evaluation

fuboTV Inc. [FUBO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.66. With this latest performance, FUBO shares gained by 1.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -47.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -76.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FUBO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.63 for fuboTV Inc. [FUBO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.20, while it was recorded at 2.31 for the last single week of trading, and 3.09 for the last 200 days.

fuboTV Inc. [FUBO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and fuboTV Inc. [FUBO] shares currently have an operating margin of -56.30 and a Gross Margin at -7.80. fuboTV Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -59.97.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -58.18, with Return on Assets sitting at -34.35.

fuboTV Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

fuboTV Inc. [FUBO]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $178 million, or 38.30% of FUBO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FUBO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 18,532,950, which is approximately 13.276% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 14,574,658 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $33.08 million in FUBO stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $11.52 million in FUBO stock with ownership of nearly 1.791% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in fuboTV Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Monday and at the time of the Monday reporting period, where 97 institutional holders increased their position in fuboTV Inc. [NYSE:FUBO] by around 16,385,257 shares. Additionally, 106 investors decreased positions by around 11,277,576 shares, while 44 investors held positions by with 50,796,505 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 78,459,338 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FUBO stock had 35 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,726,799 shares, while 42 institutional investors sold positions of 7,488,178 shares during the same period.