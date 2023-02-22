Walmart Inc. [WMT] gain 3.91% so far this year. What now?

Walmart Inc. [NYSE: WMT] gained 0.61% on the last trading session, reaching $147.33 price per share at the time. The company report on February 21, 2023 that Walmart raises annual dividend to $2.28 per share, marking 50th consecutive year of dividend increases.

The Board of Directors of Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) approved an annual cash dividend for fiscal year 2024 of $2.28 per share, an increase of approximately 2 percent from the $2.24 per share paid for the last fiscal year. The fiscal year 2024 annual dividend of $2.28 per share will be paid in four quarterly installments of $0.57 per share, according to the following record and payable dates:.

Walmart Inc. represents 2.71 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $391.43 billion with the latest information. WMT stock price has been found in the range of $142.15 to $148.34.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.69M shares, WMT reached a trading volume of 18076434 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Walmart Inc. [WMT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WMT shares is $161.53 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WMT stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Gordon Haskett have made an estimate for Walmart Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Accumulate, with their previous recommendation back on February 10, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on February 08, 2023, representing the official price target for Walmart Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $170 to $176, while Tigress Financial kept a Buy rating on WMT stock. On December 20, 2022, analysts increased their price target for WMT shares from 160 to 170.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Walmart Inc. is set at 2.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for WMT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.36. Price to Free Cash Flow for WMT in the course of the last twelve months was 442.80 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.20.

Trading performance analysis for WMT stock

Walmart Inc. [WMT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.97. With this latest performance, WMT shares gained by 4.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 6.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WMT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.84 for Walmart Inc. [WMT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 143.87, while it was recorded at 146.02 for the last single week of trading, and 136.38 for the last 200 days.

Walmart Inc. [WMT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Walmart Inc. [WMT] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.97 and a Gross Margin at +25.10. Walmart Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.39.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 16.66, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.50.

Walmart Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Walmart Inc. [WMT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WMT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Walmart Inc. go to 3.67%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Walmart Inc. [WMT]

There are presently around $129,175 million, or 32.90% of WMT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WMT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 130,535,145, which is approximately 0.276% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 97,023,189 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $14.29 billion in WMT stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $8.93 billion in WMT stock with ownership of nearly -0.048% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Walmart Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 1,358 institutional holders increased their position in Walmart Inc. [NYSE:WMT] by around 36,691,443 shares. Additionally, 1,167 investors decreased positions by around 32,677,295 shares, while 395 investors held positions by with 807,402,643 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 876,771,381 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WMT stock had 308 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,723,583 shares, while 102 institutional investors sold positions of 2,887,933 shares during the same period.