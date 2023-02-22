Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Roblox Corporation [RBLX]. What else is Wall St. saying

Roblox Corporation [NYSE: RBLX] loss -6.20% on the last trading session, reaching $40.88 price per share at the time.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Roblox Corporation represents 597.78 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $26.18 billion with the latest information. RBLX stock price has been found in the range of $40.605 to $42.71.

If compared to the average trading volume of 13.69M shares, RBLX reached a trading volume of 22819662 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Roblox Corporation [RBLX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RBLX shares is $40.48 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RBLX stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for Roblox Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on February 16, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Oppenheimer raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on January 26, 2023, representing the official price target for Roblox Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $27.50 to $24, while Morgan Stanley kept a Underweight rating on RBLX stock. On November 10, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for RBLX shares from 53 to 35.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Roblox Corporation is set at 2.75, with the Price to Sales ratio for RBLX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.77. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 57.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.72. Price to Free Cash Flow for RBLX in the course of the last twelve months was 86.47 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

Trading performance analysis for RBLX stock

Roblox Corporation [RBLX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 17.40. With this latest performance, RBLX shares gained by 22.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -24.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RBLX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.59 for Roblox Corporation [RBLX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 33.39, while it was recorded at 39.93 for the last single week of trading, and 36.26 for the last 200 days.

Roblox Corporation [RBLX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Roblox Corporation [RBLX] shares currently have an operating margin of -41.52 and a Gross Margin at +16.38. Roblox Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -41.54.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -207.53, with Return on Assets sitting at -18.61.

Roblox Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Roblox Corporation [RBLX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RBLX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Roblox Corporation go to 23.63%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Roblox Corporation [RBLX]

There are presently around $16,535 million, or 75.00% of RBLX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RBLX stocks are: ALTOS VENTURES MANAGEMENT INC. with ownership of 78,672,205, which is approximately 0.018% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 38,527,516 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.58 billion in RBLX stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $1.27 billion in RBLX stock with ownership of nearly 9.51% of the company’s market capitalization.

241 institutional holders increased their position in Roblox Corporation [NYSE:RBLX] by around 43,032,978 shares. Additionally, 331 investors decreased positions by around 36,712,183 shares, while 107 investors held positions by with 324,741,339 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 404,486,500 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RBLX stock had 97 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,083,554 shares, while 113 institutional investors sold positions of 4,374,980 shares during the same period.